"Thursday night footy where you belong!" - Liverpool legend takes brutal dig at Manchester United and Sir Alex Ferguson

Former Liverpool forward John Aldridge has taken a dig at Manchester United and their former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

A Manchester United fan recently tweeted a picture of Sir Alex Ferguson with the FA Cup, Champions League and the Premier League trophy. In response, Aldridge pointed out how times have changed in football as the Red Devils will now compete in the Europa League next season.

The 63-year-old tweeted the following:

"What a nugget it’s that long ago Ferguson got black hair. Thursday night footy where you belong right now."

Manchester United and Liverpool have had highly contrasting seasons. The Reds secured two trophies to their name this season by winning the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup. They also finished runners-up in the Premier League by just one point and have a UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid to look forward to on May 28.

United, on the other hand, ended their fifth consecutive season without winning a trophy. The Red Devils finished the season with back-to-back defeats against Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace. The double blow pushed them down to sixth in the standings.

Liverpool secured a 9-0 aggregate against Manchester United in the Premier League this season

Liverpool secured a 9-0 aggregate against Manchester United in their two league meetings this season.

The Reds recorded a 5-0 victory at Old Trafford earlier this season. The game saw 29-year-old winger Mohamed Salah score a hat-trick against the Red Devils for the first time in his career. Diogo Jota and Naby Keita also got on the scoresheet on that occasion. It is worth mentioning that midfielder Paul Pogba was sent off in that game in the second half following a heavy challenge on Naby Keita.

In the return fixture at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp's side secured a comfortable 4-0 win, with Salah again scoring a brace. Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane were both on the scoresheet as well.

Manchester United will be hoping to put up improved performances against the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City next season. The Red Devils have appointed former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as their new permanent manager ahead of the 2022-23 season.

