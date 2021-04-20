Tianjin Jinmen Tiger FC vs Shanghai Port FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger FC will host Shanghai Port FC at the Kunshan Sports Center on Thursday, with three points at stake in the Chinese Super League.

Both sides will be looking to start their Group B campaign on a positive note by picking up maximum points in the first game of the season.

The home side finished in 10th spot in the table last term, while Shanghai Port FC finished in fourth place.

The 2021 CSL will kickoff tomorrow. It's the official promo trailer for the new season. Unfortunately Jiangsu FC(Suning), the reigning champion, is not in the trailer. pic.twitter.com/GDmfVCVTUm — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 19, 2021

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger FC vs Shanghai Port FC Head-to-Head

This will be the 17th meeting between the sides and Shanghai Port FC have a much better record.

The Red Eagles have 11 wins to their name, while five previous matches ended in a share of the spoils. Tianjin Jinmen Tiger FC are yet to register a victory against their more illustrious opponents.

Their most recent meeting came on 31 August 2020, when Oscar and Hulk both starred in a comprehensive 4-1 victory for Shanghai Port FC.

The hosts have not been in action since their 4-2 defeat to Jiangu Suning in the semifinals of the China Cup in December 2020.

Shanghai Port suffered a 2-0 defeat to Vissel Kobe in the round-of-16 stage of the AFC Champions League in December. Goals from Daigo Nishi and Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta helped the Japanese secure victory.

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger FC form guide: N/A

Shanghai PortFC form guide: N/A

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger FC vs Shanghai Port FC Team News

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger FC

Manager Yun Genwei has a relatively full squad to choose from and has no known injury or suspension concerns.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Shanghai Port FC

The visitors have defender Ante Majstorovic ruled out through injury.

Injuries: Ante Majstorovic

Suspension: None

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger FC vs Shanghai Port FC Predicted XI

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Hu Haoran (GK): Wang Zhenghao, Qiu Tianyi, Gao Jiarun, Zhou Qiming; Cong Zhen, Su Yuanjie, Zhou Tong, Yang Wanshun; Jules Iloki, Li Xiang

Shanghai Port FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yan Junling (GK); Yu Rui, Li Ang, Wang Shenchao, Wei Zhen; Cai Huikang, Aaron Mooy, Oscar; Ricardo Lopes, Marko Arnautovic, Li Shenglong

In the setting-out ceremony today for the 2021 CSL, Oscar, the new captain after Hulk left, claimed Shanghai Port's goal this season is CSL champion. Shanghai Port is possibly the only CSL club who could start the season in full strength(apart from the injured Ante Majstorovic). pic.twitter.com/8JhjUAvPlG — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 18, 2021

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger FC vs Shanghai Port FC Prediction

Shanghai Port FC are overwhelming favorites in this tie and have a superior squad compared to their hosts.

The visitors harbor title ambitions and will be looking to kickstart their campaign with a win. We are predicting a comfortable victory for Shanghai Port FC.

Prediction: Tianjin Jinmen Tiger FC 0-3 Shanghai Port FC