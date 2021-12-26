Tianjin Jinmen Tigers vs Henan Songshan Longmen prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Tianjin Jinmen Tigers are set to play Henan Songshan Longmen at the Kunshan Sports Centre Stadium on Tuesday in the Chinese Super League.

Tianjin Jinmen Tigers come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic in the playoff. A late second-half goal from centre-back Li Songyi sealed the deal for Yu Genwei's Tianjin Jinmen Tigers.

Henan Songshan Longmen, on the other hand, beat Dalian Pro 1-0 in the playoff. A first-half penalty from Brazilian midfielder Ivo secured the win for Antonio Gomez-Carreno Escalona's Henan Songshan Longmen.

Tianjin Jinmen Tigers vs Henan Songshan Longmen Head-to-Head

In the last five encounters between the two sides, Tianjin Jinmen Tigers have won two games, while Henan Songshan Longmen have won one. The other two games have ended in draws.

Titan Sports Plus @titan_plus After Meizhou Hakka achieved an unancitipated promotion to CSL, Guangzhou Tower lights up to celebrate the achievement for the 4th CSL team in Guangdong Province. After Meizhou Hakka achieved an unancitipated promotion to CSL, Guangzhou Tower lights up to celebrate the achievement for the 4th CSL team in Guangdong Province. https://t.co/K8dsWXAQwp

The two clubs last faced each other a few days ago, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A second-half goal from Brazilian forward Fernando Karanga for Henan Songshan Longmen was cancelled out by a goal from experienced Brazilian midfielder Magno Cruz for Henan Songshan Longmen.

Tianjin Jinmen Tigers form guide in the Chinese Super League: W-L-L-D-D

Henan Songshan Longmen form guide in the Chinese Super League: W-W-D-D-L

Tianjin Jinmen Tigers vs Henan Songshan Longmen Team News

Tianjin Jinmen Tigers

Tianjin Jinmen Tigers will be without former Lech Poznan and Dynamo Kyiv centre-back and Hungary international Tamas Kadar, while there are doubts over the availability of young midfielder Yang Zihao. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Yu Genwei is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Tamas Kadar

Doubtful: Yang Zihao

Suspended: None

Titan Sports Plus @titan_plus Due to serious injury, Tamas Kadar, the pivotal defender of Tianjin Jinmen Tigers, has left the team for treatment. It appears that the Hungarian defender will be out from the season. His absence will be a huge hit for Tianjin Jinmen Tigers struglling for relegation battle. Due to serious injury, Tamas Kadar, the pivotal defender of Tianjin Jinmen Tigers, has left the team for treatment. It appears that the Hungarian defender will be out from the season. His absence will be a huge hit for Tianjin Jinmen Tigers struglling for relegation battle. https://t.co/6eXhioDoZ6

Henan Songshan Longmen

Meanwhile, Henan Songshan Longmen are expected to have a fully squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tianjin Jinmen Tigers vs Henan Songshan Longmen Predicted XI

Tianjin Jinmen Tigers Predicted XI (5-3-2): Fang Jingqi, Qian Yumiao, Gao Jiarun, Li Songyi, Song Yue, Wang Jianan, Zhao Yingjie, Marko Vejinovic, Zhou Tong, Magno Cruz, Su Yuanjie

Henan Songshan Longmen Predicted XI (5-4-1): Wang Guoming, Dilmurat Mawlanyaz, Toni Sunjic, Gu Cao, Luo Xin, Ke Zhao, Parmanjan Kyum, Wang Shangyuan, Zhong Jinbao, Mohamed Buya Turay, Henrique Dourado

Tianjin Jinmen Tigers vs Henan Songshan Longmen Prediction

Tianjin Jinmen Tigers are currently 6th in their group, one point ahead of 7th-placed Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic and four points ahead of last placed Qingdao F.C. They have won only one of their last five league games.

Henan Songshan Longmen, on the other hand, are 2nd in the group, six points behind Shanghai Shenhua. They have only two of their last five games, but are in a fairly comfortable position.

Henan Songshan Longmen should win here.



Prediction: Tianjin Jinmen Tigers 0-1 Henan Songshan Longmen

Edited by Abhinav Anand