Tianjin JMT vs Beijing Guoan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022 

In Chinese Super League action this weekend, Tianjin JMT will host Beijing Guoan at the Tianjin Olympic Sports Center Stadium on Sunday morning.

The hosts endured a sluggish start to their league campaign but have now found good form of late. They carried out a 3-2 comeback win over Shenzhen in their last game, recovering from an early deficit to pick up a well-deserved three points.

Tianjin sit sixth in the league table with 11 points from seven games and will look to continue their strong run this weekend and move up the points table.

China Sports Vision 2050 @CSV2050 After two equalizers from Ba Dun, Robert Beric's first goal in China helped Tianjin JMT make a 3:2 comeback over 3:2 Shenzhen. The Slovenian striker beat Lim Chai-min and finished into the far corner to score the winner. After two equalizers from Ba Dun, Robert Beric's first goal in China helped Tianjin JMT make a 3:2 comeback over 3:2 Shenzhen. The Slovenian striker beat Lim Chai-min and finished into the far corner to score the winner. https://t.co/p5n0vC7PPh

Beijing, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season. They were held to a goalless draw by struggling Chengdu Rongcheng in their last game, a fair reflection of their performance on a day they failed to find their creative spark.

The visitors sit a place and a point above their weekend opponents in the league table. They will look to widen that gap this weekend.

Tianjin JMT vs Beijing Guoan Head-to-Head

There have been 38 meetings between Tianjin and Beijing. The hosts have won just nine of those games, while Beijing have won 17. There have been 12 draws between the two teams. The two sides last faced off in a league clash last month, which Beijing won 1-0.

Tianjin JMT Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-L.

Beijing Guoan Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-W-D-W.

Tianjin JMT vs Beijing Guoan Team News

Tianjin JMT

Manager Yu Genwei has no injury or suspension concerns ahead of his team's weekend clash.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Beijing Guoan

The visitors have a couple of absentees, including Quanbo Guo, Pengxiang Jin and former Arsenal midfielder Li Ke. Yang Yu came off Injured in the last game and is a doubt for this one, alongside Nigerian attacker Samuel Adegbenro.

Injured: Li Ke, Quanbo Guo, Pengxiang Jin.

Doubtful: Samuel Adegbenro, Yang Yu.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Tianjin JMT vs Beijing Guoan Predicted XIs

Tianjin JMT (4-5-1): Jiamin Xu; Yuefeng Bai, Fan Yang, David Andujar, Jianan Wang; Yan Shi, Farley Rosa, Yinong Tian, Qiuming Wang, Dun Ba; Weijun Xie.

Titan Sports Plus @titan_plus According to CSL's official vote, Farley Rosa is voted as the CSL Round 6 best player. The Brazilian midfielder scored his first goal in China to help Tianjin JMT defeat Meizhou Hakka away from home. Looking forward to Farley Rosa - Robert Beric connection. According to CSL's official vote, Farley Rosa is voted as the CSL Round 6 best player. The Brazilian midfielder scored his first goal in China to help Tianjin JMT defeat Meizhou Hakka away from home. Looking forward to Farley Rosa - Robert Beric connection. https://t.co/0MtkTGQjlG

Beijing Guoan (3-5-2): Sen Hou; Liang Shaowen, Dabao Yu, Chengdong Zhang; Gang Wang, Zhongguo Chi, Samir Memisevic, Xizhe Zhang, Sang-woo Kang; Marko Dabro, Yuning Zhang.

Tianjin JMT vs Beijing Guoan Prediction

Tianjin are on a three-game winning streak, their best run of results since October 2017, when they won four on the bounce. They are unbeaten in their last two home games and will look to capitalise on their home advantage on Sunday.

Beijing, meanwhile, are undefeated in their last six league games. They have, however, drawn three of their last four games and might have to settle for a point here as well.

Prediction: Tianjin JMT 1-1 Beijing Guoan.

