Tianjin JMT vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022-23

The Chinese Super League campaign continues this week and will see Tianjin JMT host Cangzhou Mighty Lions at the Tianjin Olympic Sports Centre on Tuesday.

Tianjin JMT have had mixed results in the league this season. They were beaten 2-1 by Chengdu Rongcheng in their last game and will be gutted to have come away with nothing after dominating most of the game.

The hosts sit 12th in the league table with 11 points from nine games and will be looking to return to winning ways when they play later this week.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions have gone on a poor run of form after their opening day victory over Beijing Guoan. They were beaten 2-1 by Shenzhen in their last game, squandering the early lead handed to them by Fuyu Ma.

The visitors sit 15th in the Super League standings with just seven points picked up so far. They are just four points above the drop zone and will be looking to widen that gap on Tuesday.

Tianjin JMT vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Head-to-Head

There have been 10 meetings between Tianjin JMT and Cangzhou Mighty Lions. The hosts have won four of those games, while the visitors have won one fewer. The other three meetings have ended in draws.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season, with the Tigers winning 2-0.

Tianjin JMT Form Guide: L-L-W-W-W

Cangzhou Mighty Lions Form Guide: L-D-L-D-L

Tianjin JMT vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Team News

Tianjin JMT

David Andujar came off injured in the Tigers' last game and is a doubt for this one. Former Saint-Etienne striker Robert Beric has started the last two games for the hosts and should keep his place in the starting XI.

Injured: None

Doubtful: David Andujar

Suspended: None

Cangzhou Mighty Lions

Congolese striker Oscar Taty Maritu came off injured last time out and could miss out here alongside Kaimu Zheng and Hao Guo. Stoppila Sunzu is injured and will not play.

Injured: Stoppila Sunzu

Doubtful: Kaimu Zheng, Hao Guo, Oscar Taty Maritu

Suspended: None

Tianjin JMT vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Predicted XI

Tianjin JMT Predicted XI (4-5-1): Jiamin Xu; Yuefeng Bai, Fan Yang, Song Yue, Jianan Wang; Yan Shi, Farley Rosa, Yinong Tian, Qiuming Wang, Dun Ba; Robert Beric

Cangzhou Mighty Lions Predicted XI (5-2-3): Shao Puliang; Yang Xiaotian, Yang Liu, Yang Yun, Yang Yiming, Piao Shihao; Fuyu Ma, Zhe Liang, Chuangyi Lin, Liu Xinyu; Stefan Mihajlovic

Tianjin JMT vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Prediction

Tianjin JMT are on a run of back-to-back defeats after winning their three games prior. However, they have won just one home game this season and could struggle here.

The Cangzhou Mighty Lions are winless in their last eight games on the bounce. They are in far worse form than their opponents and could lose here as well.

Prediction: Tianjin JMT 2-1 Cangzhou Mighty Lions

