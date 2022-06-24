Tianjin JMT vs Meizhou Hakka prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Tianjin JMT will play host to Meizhou Hakka at the Tianjin Olympic Sports Center Stadium in Chinese Super League action on Saturday.

After two defeats and two draws, Tianjin JMT returned to winning ways on Tuesday with a 2-0 away win over Cangzhou Mighty Lions.

The Tigers now sit in 12th spot with five points after five rounds of games. They are not in an enviable position in the standings.

However, it comes as a morale booster for coach Yu Genwei and his team ahead of their third home match of the season. The two previous games ended in a loss and a draw. Meizhou Hakka will be a good test for Tianjin’s renewed strength.

Meizhou Hakka would have moved up the ladder if they had desirably handled their opening matches of the season. Out of five outings so far, they have claimed just one victory amid four draws.

However, pundits have been forbearing towards MZH, considering their status as newcomers to the top-flight. They sit in eighth position, above Tianjin JMT (12) and could leap two or three places ahead in the event of a successful trip to Tianjin. But to achieve that, they need to tame The Tigers, who will be operating in a sink-or-swim situation.

Both teams are struggling to straighten out their respective campaigns.

Tianjin JMT vs Meizhou Hakka Head-to-Head

Interestingly, both teams met for the first time in the ongoing Chinese Super League campaign. The match was played in Meizhou on 4 June. It ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Tianjin JMT form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-D

Meizhou Hakka form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-D-D

Tianjin JMT vs Meizhou Hakka Team News

Tianjin JMT

Midfielder Du Ba inspired The Tigers’ win over Cangzhou Mighty Lions through his creativity and goal contribution. He is expected to produce a similar drive in front of the home fans on Saturday. After a four-game goal draught, Xie Weijun opened his account on Tuesday.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Meizhou Hakka

Left-back Yihu Yang has been sidelined with a calf strain injury.

Injury: Yihu Yang.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Tianjin JMT vs Meizhou Hakka Predicted Xls

Tianjin JMT (5-4-1): Jiamin Xu (GK), Zhao Yingjie, Bai Yuefeng, Yang Fan, David Andujar Jimenez, Wang Jianan, Ba Dun, Farley Rosa, Wang Qiuming, Yan Shi, Xe Weijun

Meizhou Hakka (4-2-3-1): Yu Hou (GK), Vasudeva Nunez, Liao Junjian, Rade Dugalic, Chen Zhechao, Nebojsa Kosovic, Liang Shi, Yilin Yang, Rodrigo Henrique, Shuai Li, Aleksa Vukanovic

Tianjin JMT vs Meizhou Hakka Prediction

The meeting is expected to be balanced, with both sides having almost equal chances to prevail. However, Tianjin JMT will be buoyed by their 1-1 result from the reverse fixture played away from home. Meizhou will ultimately go for a draw if they are unable to dominate proceedings at Tianjin.

Tianjin JMT are slightly favored to win but a stalemate cannot be ruled out.

Prediction: Tianjin JMT 1-0 Meizhou Hakka

