Tianjin TEDA vs Hebei China Fortune prediction, preview, team news and more | CSL 2020

Tianjin TEDA are set to play Hebei China Fortune at the Suzhou City Stadium on Tuesday in a Chinese Super League fixture.
Tianjin TEDA come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Shijiazhuang Ever Bright last Wednesday at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre. Brazilian forward Sandro Lima scored for Tianjin TEDA, only for midfielder Chen Pu to equalise for Shijiazhuang Ever Bright.
Hebei China Fortune, on the other hand, drew 3-3 against Beijing Guoan in a pulsating encounter at the Suzhou City Stadium last Tuesday. Midfielders Ricardo Goulart and Zheng Chengdong, as well as forward Marcos Vinicius, scored for Hebei China Fortune.
Brazil international Renato Augusto, former Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu and Alan Carvalho found the net for Bruno Genesio's men.
Tianjin TEDA vs Hebei China Fortune Head-to-Head
In nine head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Hebei China Fortune hold the clear advantage. They have won six games, lost two and drawn one.
Their most recent encounter ended in a 2-0 victory for Hebei China Fortune. Goals from Ricardo Goulart and Marcos Vinicius sealed the victory for their side.
Tianjin TEDA form guide in the Chinese Premier League: L-L-L-L-D
Hebei China Fortune form guide in the Chinese Premier League: W-L-W-L-D
Tianjin TEDA vs Hebei China Fortune Team News
Tianjin TEDA have no injury issues to be concerned abou, and manager Wang Bao Shan is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Similarly, Hebei China Fortune have no known injury worries. Manager Xie Feng looks likely to have every player in his squad fit and available for selection.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Tianjin TEDA vs Hebei China Fortune Predicted XI
Tianjin TEDA Predicted XI (4-3-3): Teng Shangkun, Bai Yuefeng, Song Yue, Felix Bastians, Zhao Honglue, Guo Hao, Odil Ahmedov, Hui Jiakang, Liu Ruofan, Sandro Lima, Frank Acheampong
Hebei China Fortune Predicted XI (4-4-2): Bao Yaxiong, Zhang Chengdong, Zhao Yuhao, Ren Hang, Ding Haifeng, Paulinho, Luo Senwen, Wang Qiuming, Buya Turay, Marcos Vinicius, Ricardo Goulart
Tianjin TEDA vs Hebei China Fortune Prediction
Tianjin TEDA have not won any league games this season, and lie at the bottom of the table. Midfielder and Uzbekistan international Odil Ahmedov has arrived on loan from Shanghai SIPG, and will look to provide an impetus alongside forwards like Sandro Lima and Frank Acheampong.
Hebei China Fortune, on the other hand, have some good attackers in the form of Marcos Vinicius and Ricardo Goulart. Sierra Leone international Buya Turay could prove to be pivotal as well.
Tianjin TEDA have lost nine of their 11 league games, and are firmly entrenched at the bottom of the table. While there have been some signs of revival, Hebei China Fortune should be able to triumph in this fixture.
Prediction: Tianjin TEDA 0-2 Hebei China Fortune
Also Read: 10 greatest goalkeepers of the 21st century