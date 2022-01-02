Tianjin Tigers vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Cangzhou Mighty Lions face Tianjin Tigers in their final Chinese Super League fixture of the 2021 edition on Monday.

The Tianjin Tigers are yet to secure their top-flight status but a draw might be enough for them to compete in the league next season.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions are unbeaten in relegation stage fixtures since their 4-2 loss to Wuhan in the opening day fixture and have four wins from their last five games.

Tianjin Tigers are unbeaten in their last three league outings and recorded a 1-0 win over last-placed Qingdao Huanghai on Friday thanks to an injury-time winner from Magno Cruz.

Titan Sports Plus @titan_plus On the 1st day of 2022, the CSL 2021 keeps going -- and it's still the penultimate round. It's the 1st time in history that a Chinese league season fails to finish by the end of the calendar year. On the 1st day of 2022, the CSL 2021 keeps going -- and it's still the penultimate round. It's the 1st time in history that a Chinese league season fails to finish by the end of the calendar year. https://t.co/985gPWZLIX

Tianjin Tigers vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Head-to-Head

In the eight instances the two sides have crossed paths so far, the game has been closely contested between them. Cangzhou have three wins to their name against their eastern rivals while Tianjin Tigers are also not far behind with two wins to their name.

The remaining two games have ended in draws. The last encounter in this fixture came in the relegation phase in December. The game at Suzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium ended in a 2-1 win for the Mighty Lions thanks to goals from Oscar Maritu and Sabit Abdusalam.

Tianjin Tigers form guide (Chinese Super League): W-D-W-L-L

Cangzhou Mighty Lions form guide (Chinese Super League): W-D-W-W-W

Tianjin Tigers vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Team News

Tianjin Tigers

Tamas Kadar has been ruled out with an injury and has left the club for treatment. Yuefeng Bai and Zihao Yang's involvement in the game remains doubtful.

Injured: Tamas Kadar

Doubtful: Yuefeng Bai, Zihao Yang

Suspended: None

Cangzhou Mighty Lions

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the Mighty Lions in this fixture.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Tianjin Tigers vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Predicted XI

Tianjin Tigers Predicted XI (3-5-2): Fang Jingqi; Gao Jiarun, Li Songyi, Song Yue; Qian Yumiao, Li Haoran, Zhao Yingjie, Marko Vejinovic, Zhou Tong; Xie Weijun, Magno Cruz

Cangzhou Mighty Lions Predicted XI (3-4-3): Puliang Shao; Zheng Zhiyun, Stoppila Sunzu, Yiming Yang; Zihao Yan, Hao Guo, Sabit Abdusalam, Lin Chuangyi; Bughrahan Skandar, Pengfei Xie, Oscar Maritu

Tianjin Tigers vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Prediction

Tianjin Tigers have scored six goals since the restart, while the Cangzhou Mighty Lions have scored at least two goals in five of their seven games so far.

A narrow win for the in-form Mighty Lions seems to be on the cards

Prediction: Tianjin Tigers 1-2 Cangzhou Mighty Lions

