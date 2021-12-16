Tianjin Tigers vs Qingdao prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Tianjin Tigers and Qingdao FC will battle for three points in the playoff stage of the Chinese Super League on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Henan Songshan Longmen on Wednesday. Fernando Karanga and Magno Cruz scored second-half goals to share the spoils.

Qingdao FC threw away a first half lead to fall to a 5-2 defeat to Wuhan FC. Romain Alessandrini scored a first-half brace to give his side a 2-1 lead at the break but a second-half fightback from Wuhan saw them comfortably secure all three points.

The defeat left Qingdao rooted to the bottom of the standings on zero points while Tigers are in fourth spot on two points.

Tianjin Tigers vs Qingdao Head-to-Head

Qingdao FC were victorious in each of their last three meetings against Tianjin Tigers.

Their most recent clash came in September 2020 when Alessandrini's brace helped his side secure a 3-0 victory.

Tianjin Tigers form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-W-L

Qingdao FC form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-L

Tianjin Tigers vs Qingdao Team News

Tianjin Tigers

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Qingdao FC

Manager Yang Weijian has a relatively full squad to choose from. However, considering the heavy defeat handed to them in the last match, we can expect tactical changes in the game.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Tianjin Tigers vs Qingdao Predicted XI

Tianjin Tigers Predicted XI (5-3-2): Jingqi Fang (GK); Zihao Yang, Jiarun Gao, Tamas Kadar, Yangyang Jin, Jian'nan Wang; Dun Ba, Yingjie Zhao, Marko Vejinovic; Jules Iloki, Magno Cruz

Qingdao FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Shi Zhao (GK); Zheng Zou, Yu Yang, Jagos Vukovic, Fei Wang; Junchen Zhou, Hao Wang, Xiang Gao, Peng Lu; Dejan Radonjic, Romain Alessandrini

Tianjin Tigers vs Qingdao FC Prediction

Qingdao FC have historically gotten the better of Tianjin Tigers in previous matches played. However, their current struggles mean they come into this game as heavy outsiders to secure all three points.

Tianjin Tigers have not impressed entirely but they are in better form than Qingdao and expected to secure the win here. The hosts have been defensively compact, although the visitors' defensive struggles see opponents create several chances to get on the scoresheet.

We are backing Yu Genwei's side to secure maximum points with a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Tianjin Tigers 2-0 Qingdao FC

Edited by Shardul Sant