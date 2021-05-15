Tianjin Tigers vs Wuhan FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Tianjin Tigers and Wuhan FC will trade tackles at Jiangyin Stadium on Monday, with three points at stake in Group B of the Chinese Super League.

The home side come into this game off the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Dalian Pro. Marcus Danielsson scored the match-winning goal in the 80th minute.

Wuhan FC also suffered a 2-0 defeat to Beijing Guoan. Cedric Bakambu scored a brace to power the capital side to the win.

The losses left both sides occupying the bottom two places on the table. Wuhan FC are slightly better off with two points garnered from four games. Tianjin Tigers are one place and one point below.

After 2 losses in a row, Slaven Bilic's team achieved a rebound with 2 successive wins. Beijing Guoan beat Wuhan 2:0 through a brace from Cederic Bakambu, who regained his form. It's his 2nd goal. As their 5th match is postponed, Guoan could now pack baggage and leave the bubble. pic.twitter.com/dgp8B3uerI — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) May 10, 2021

Tianjin Tigers vs Wuhan FC Head-to-Head

Both sides have two wins apiece in seven previous games, while they shared the spoils on three occasions.

Their most recent meeting came on 28 September 2020. They could not be separated in a goalless draw that saw Frank Acheampong miss a second-half penalty.

The two teams are yet to register their first victories of the season. Wuhan FC have drawn two games and lost two. Tianjin Tigers have one draw and three losses.

Tianjin Tigers form guide: L-L-D-L

Wuhan FC form guide: L-D-L-D

Tianjin Tigers vs Wuhan FC Team News

Tianjin Tigers

Manager Yu Genwei has a virtually full squad to choose from and has no known injury concerns.

However, midfielder Cong Zhen is suspended due to the red card he received against Hebei.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Cong Zhen

Wuhan FC

Wuhan FC have no known injury concerns. Defender Zhao Honglue has served out the suspension for the red card he received two matches ago.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Tianjin Tigers vs Wuhan FC Predicted XI

Tianjin Tigers Predicted XI (5-4-1): Shangkun Teng (GK); Yuanjie Su, Yue Song, Tamas Kadar, Songyi Li, Yumiao Qian; Tong Zhou, Jules Iloki, Jiarun Gao, Dun Ba; Weijun Xie

Wuhan FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Chunyu Dong (GK); Hu Rentian, Chao Li, Stephan Mbia, Tian Ming; Hao Fang, Hang Li, Yinong Tian, Yun Liu; Xuesheng Dong, Zichang Huang

Tianjin Tigers vs Wuhan FC Prediction

The two sides have struggled to get going this term and it is hard to see beyond a stalemate in this match.

The defense could come out on top when two of the least potent attacks square off and we are predicting a draw with both goalkeepers rarely tested.

Prediction: Tianjin Tigers 0-0 Wuhan FC