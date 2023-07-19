Tigre vs Libertad Prediction and Betting Tips | July 21st 2023

Tigre play host to Libertad at the Estadio José Dellagiovanna in the second leg of their Copa Sudamericana round-of-32 clash on Friday.

Having lost in Paraguay last week, Juan Sara’s men will head into the game looking to overturn their first-leg deficit and turn the tie around.

Tigre continued to struggle for results as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Barracas Central in the Argentine Primera Division on Monday.

Sara’s men have now lost five of their last six matches across all competitions, with a 1-0 victory over Instituto Cordoba on July 9 being the exception.

Tigre now turn their attention to the Copa Sudamericana, where they picked up 10 points from six games to finish as runners-up in Group D before suffering a 2-1 loss to Libertad in the first leg of their last-32 clash on July 14.

Libertad, on the other hand, maintained their perfect start to the new Paraguayan top-flight campaign as they picked up a 3-0 win over Guarani last Sunday.

Prior to that, Daniel Oscar Garnero’s men kicked off the new 2023-24 Primera Division Clausura with a 2-0 victory over Nacional Asuncion on July 8.

Libertad head into the weekend on a three-game winning streak, scoring seven goals and keeping two clean sheets since June’s 1-1 draw with Atletico Mineiro.

Tigre vs Libertad Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth-ever meeting between Tigre and Libertad, with the Paraguayan side picking up two wins from their previous three encounters.

Tigre’s only victory came in April 2013, when they picked up a pulsating 5-3 victory at the Estadio Dr. Nicolás Léoz stadium.

Libertad are on a three-match winning streak and are unbeaten in their last five matches, picking up three wins and two draws since June’s 1-0 loss to Athletico Paranaense.

Sara’s side have lost all but one of their last six games across all competitions, conceding eight goals and scoring three since the third week of June.

Tigre vs Libertad Prediction

Tigre and Libertad head into the weekend in contrasting forms, with the visitors winning their last three games on the spin.

While Sara’s men have home advantage, they are on a poor run of form and we predict the Paraguayan side will do just enough to force a share of the spoils and go through on aggregate.

Prediction: Tigre 1-1 Libertad

Tigre vs Libertad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Tigre have failed to keep a clean sheet in their previous three games against Libertad)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of Libertad’s last eight games)