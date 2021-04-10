Tigres UANL vs Club America prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2020-21

Club America aim to keep pace with runaway leaders Cruz Azul when they square off against Tigres UANL at the Estadio Universitario in Liga MX on Saturday.

The Eagles are currently on a six-game winning run in the league but trail their Clásico Joven rivals by two points.

Santiago Solari's men are looking to clinch their first top-flight title since Apertura 2018. This is no easy task as only four games remain in the Clausura and 'The Machines' aren't showing any signs of slowing down.

The best they can do is to keep pushing and they now face the reigning CONCACAF Champions League champions in a potential banana skin.

Tigres are coming off the back of a first league victory in six games and are looking to secure a spot in the Reclassification again.

Tigres UANL vs Club America Head-To-Head

There have been 53 previous clashes between the sides, with Tigres and America both winning 18 times against each other.

In the Apertura last year, America triumphed 3-1 at home, their third consecutive victory against Tigres in the league.

🗞⎜Las Águilas enfrentarán a Tigres en la Jornada 14

Revisa el Previo del partido ➡ https://t.co/409l7PMXfx



📲 ¡@calientesports te ofrece los mejores momios! 🤩 Regístrate y recibe $400 de regalo ➡ https://t.co/GgfE50cBVR#MásAcciónMásDiversión pic.twitter.com/ylqipa2dE3 — Club América (@ClubAmerica) April 8, 2021

Advertisement

Tigres UANL Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-W

Club America Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Tigres UANL vs Club America Team News

Tigres UANL

Hugo Ayala underwent knee surgery in April and isn't scheduled to return before May 2021.

But manager Ricardo Ferretti was dealt another injury blow this week when Chaka Rodriguez was confirmed to miss the upcoming clash with an ankle knock.

Francisco Meza is suspended from the clash after getting sent off against Queretaro.

Injured: Hugo Ayala and Chaka Rodriguez

Suspended: Francisco Meza

Unavailable: None

▶️ REPORTE MÉDICO:



📌 @RodriguezChaka no se recuperó del golpe en el tobillo derecho que sufrió en el partido ante Querétaro, por lo que queda descartado para enfrentar al América.@christusmx Hospital Alta Especialidad#PerfilTigre 💪🏼 #EstoEsTigres 🐯 pic.twitter.com/LNFW1HuvpR — Club Tigres Oficial 🐯 (@TigresOficial) April 8, 2021

Club America

Nicolas Castillo is the only long-term absentee for Las Águilas. The striker was diagnosed with a dangerous blood clot last June and has been out ever since.

Injured: Nicolas Castillo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Tigres UANL vs Club America Predicted XI

Tigres UANL (4-4-2): Nahuel Guzman; Luis Rodriguez, Carlos Salcedo, Diego Reyes, Jesus Duenas; Luis Quinones, Guido Pizarro, Rafael Carioca, Javier Aquino; Andre-Pierre Gignac, Carlos Gonzalez.

Advertisement

Club America (4-2-3-1): Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sanchez, Bruno Valdez, Sebastian Caceres, Luis Fuentes; Alvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sanchez; Santiago Naveda, Sergio Diaz, Mauro Lainez; Federco Vinas.

Tigres UANL vs Club America Prediction

Club America's title hopes are hanging in the balance and they cannot afford to slip up at this juncture of the season.

Tigres may have some good players in their ranks, but don't really look capable of beating America at the moment. We expect the away side to triumph this weekend.

Prediction: Tigres UAL 1-2 Club America