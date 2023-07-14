Tigres UANL vs Club Leon Prediction and Betting Tips | July 15th 2023

Tigres UANL set out to pick up their first win of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura campaign when they play host to Club Leon on Saturday.

Los Panzas Verdes, on the other hand, journey to the Estadio Universitario looking to record successive league wins for the first time this season.

Tigres UANL failed to get their campaign up and running last Sunday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Juarez FC.

Prior to that, Robert Siboldi’s men needed a 93rd-minute strike from Nicolas Ibanez to salvage a 1-1 draw against Puebla in their league opener on July 2.

While Tigres are yet to taste victory in the new campaign, they are unbeaten in six straight matches across all competitions, claiming three wins and four draws since a 3-1 loss to Toluca on May 15.

Elsewhere, Club Leon turned in a performance of the highest quality as they thrashed Pachuca 4-0 at the Estadio Leon on Tuesday.

This followed a 2-1 loss against Guadalajara in their opening game on July 4, when Antonio Briseño and Jonathan Padilla scored in either half to hand the Chivas all three points.

Next up for Club Leon are a Tigres side who have lost three of their last four meetings, with April’s 2-1 victory being the exception.

Tigres UANL vs Club Leon Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from the last 32 meetings between the sides, Tigres hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Club Leon have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Tigres are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 home games against Los Panzas Verdes, claiming six wins and three draws since November 2017.

Club Leon have won all but one of their last four matches, scoring eight goals and conceding three since the start of June.

Tigres are unbeaten in their last eight home matches across all competitions, picking up five wins and three draws since April’s 2-1 loss against Mazatlan.

Tigres UANL vs Club Leon Prediction

Tigres have endured a slow start to the season and will head into the weekend in search of a morale-boosting result.

Looking at Los Tigres’ home record in this fixture, we are backing them to edge out Club Leon, who have failed to win four of their last five away games.

Prediction: Tigres UANL 2-1 Club Leon

Tigres UANL vs Club Leon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tigres UANL to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in seven of the last eight meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of their last clashes)