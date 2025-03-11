Tigres UANL vs FC Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11th 2025

Tigres UANL play host to FC Cincinnati in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup round-of-16 tie on Tuesday. Both sides canceled out each other’s efforts in last week’s reverse leg and will be looking to get the job done here in a bid to reach the quarter-finals.
Tigres UANL picked up consecutive victories in the Mexican Liga MX last Saturday when they held on to see off Queretaro 1-0 at the Estadio Universitario thanks to Nicolás Ibanez's fourth-minute strike.
Sandwiched between the two league victories, Ibanez also helped Tigres fight back from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Cincinnati in the first leg of their Champions Cup last-16 clash at the TQL Stadium on March 5.
Having brushed aside Real Esteli 3-1 in the opening round, Guido Pizarro’s men will be backing themselves to reach the quarter-finals of the continental showpiece as they return home, where they have won six of their seven matches this season.
As for Cincinnati, they also picked up a morale-boosting result on Sunday when they edged out Toronto FC 2-0 in their MLS clash at the TQL Stadium.
Before that, Pat Noonan’s men kicked off the league campaign with a 1-0 victory over New York Red Bulls on February 23, one week before crashing back down to earth in a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Philadelphia Union.
Cincinnati now turn their focus to the Champions Cup, where they eased past Honduran outfit Motagua 5-2 on aggregate in the first round before last week’s stalemate against Tigres.
Tigres UANL vs FC Cincinnati Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Tigres and Cincinnati have only faced off once, which came in last week’s reverse leg, when they played out a 1-1 stalemate.
- Cincinnati are unbeaten in nine of their 10 matches across all competitions since the turn of the year, claiming six wins and three draws so far.
- Tigres UANL have lost one of their most recent 14 competitive home games, picking up 10 wins and three draws since late August.
- Cincinnati have won just two of their last six competitive away matches while losing three and claiming one draw since September 22.
Tigres UANL vs FC Cincinnati Prediction
A place in the quarter-finals will be on the line in this crunch tie and we anticipate an action-packed affair as both sides look to get one over the other. While Cincinnati boast a talented group, results on the road offer little optimism and we fancy Tigres to come out on top in front of their home supporters.
Prediction: Tigres UANL 2-1 FC Cincinnati
Tigres UANL vs FC Cincinnati Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Tigres to win
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of Cincinnati’s last nine games)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the visitors’ last five matches)