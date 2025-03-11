Tigres UANL vs FC Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11th 2025

Tigres UANL play host to FC Cincinnati in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup round-of-16 tie on Tuesday. Both sides canceled out each other’s efforts in last week’s reverse leg and will be looking to get the job done here in a bid to reach the quarter-finals.

Tigres UANL picked up consecutive victories in the Mexican Liga MX last Saturday when they held on to see off Queretaro 1-0 at the Estadio Universitario thanks to Nicolás Ibanez's fourth-minute strike.

Sandwiched between the two league victories, Ibanez also helped Tigres fight back from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Cincinnati in the first leg of their Champions Cup last-16 clash at the TQL Stadium on March 5.

Having brushed aside Real Esteli 3-1 in the opening round, Guido Pizarro’s men will be backing themselves to reach the quarter-finals of the continental showpiece as they return home, where they have won six of their seven matches this season.

As for Cincinnati, they also picked up a morale-boosting result on Sunday when they edged out Toronto FC 2-0 in their MLS clash at the TQL Stadium.

Before that, Pat Noonan’s men kicked off the league campaign with a 1-0 victory over New York Red Bulls on February 23, one week before crashing back down to earth in a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Philadelphia Union.

Cincinnati now turn their focus to the Champions Cup, where they eased past Honduran outfit Motagua 5-2 on aggregate in the first round before last week’s stalemate against Tigres.

Tigres UANL vs FC Cincinnati Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Tigres and Cincinnati have only faced off once, which came in last week’s reverse leg, when they played out a 1-1 stalemate.

Cincinnati are unbeaten in nine of their 10 matches across all competitions since the turn of the year, claiming six wins and three draws so far.

Tigres UANL have lost one of their most recent 14 competitive home games, picking up 10 wins and three draws since late August.

Cincinnati have won just two of their last six competitive away matches while losing three and claiming one draw since September 22.

Tigres UANL vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

A place in the quarter-finals will be on the line in this crunch tie and we anticipate an action-packed affair as both sides look to get one over the other. While Cincinnati boast a talented group, results on the road offer little optimism and we fancy Tigres to come out on top in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Tigres UANL 2-1 FC Cincinnati

Tigres UANL vs FC Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tigres to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of Cincinnati’s last nine games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the visitors’ last five matches)

