Tigres UANL vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29th 2025

Tigres UANL will face Houston Dynamo at the Shell Energy Stadium on Tuesday in the opening round of the 2025 Leagues Cup. The Tigres have enjoyed a bright start to their Liga MX Apertura campaign with a brilliant 4-3 away win over Toluca on Saturday, making it two wins from two for Guido Pizzaro's side and they will be looking to build on that when they head to the regional stage this week.

Ad

They beat Puebla 2-1 in their group opener last season, with Sebastian Cordova scoring an early opener and Diego Reyes scoring a late winner to secure maximum points for Tigres.

Houston Dynamo, meanwhile, have struggled for results in Major League Soccer of late and have work to do when they feature on the international stage this week. They played out a 1-1 draw with Philadelphia Union in their most recent outing, falling behind 15 minutes in before Jack McGlynn levelled things up from the spot just before the break.

Ad

Trending

Unlike their midweek opponents, La Naranja kicked off their Leagues Cup campaign last season with defeat, losing 1-0 at home to Atlas and will hope they can find better luck this time around.

Tigres UANL vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the third meeting between the two teams, with Tigres coming out on top in each of their previous matchups.

The two teams last faced off in the 2019 CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals, with the Tigers winning the two-legged tie 3-0 on aggregate.

Neither side have won the Leagues Cup, although UANL have finished runners-up once (2019) while Houston have never made it past the quarterfinals of the tournament.

La Naranja are without a clean sheet in their last four games and have managed just two in their last 11.

Ad

Tigres UANL vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Tigres are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in their previous six outings. They are the stronger side ahead of Tuesday's game and will hope their performance and the result reflects that.

Houston are winless in their last three games and have won just two of their last eight. They will be boosted by their home advantage this week but could see defeat against a much stronger side on Tuesday.

Ad

Prediction: Tigres UANL 2-0 Houston Dynamo

Tigres UANL vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tigres to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the Tigers' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More