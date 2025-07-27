Tigres UANL vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29th 2025

Tigres UANL will face Houston Dynamo at the Shell Energy Stadium on Tuesday in the opening round of the 2025 Leagues Cup. The Tigres have enjoyed a bright start to their Liga MX Apertura campaign with a brilliant 4-3 away win over Toluca on Saturday, making it two wins from two for Guido Pizzaro's side and they will be looking to build on that when they head to the regional stage this week.
They beat Puebla 2-1 in their group opener last season, with Sebastian Cordova scoring an early opener and Diego Reyes scoring a late winner to secure maximum points for Tigres.
Houston Dynamo, meanwhile, have struggled for results in Major League Soccer of late and have work to do when they feature on the international stage this week. They played out a 1-1 draw with Philadelphia Union in their most recent outing, falling behind 15 minutes in before Jack McGlynn levelled things up from the spot just before the break.
Unlike their midweek opponents, La Naranja kicked off their Leagues Cup campaign last season with defeat, losing 1-0 at home to Atlas and will hope they can find better luck this time around.
Tigres UANL vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Tuesday's game will mark the third meeting between the two teams, with Tigres coming out on top in each of their previous matchups.
- The two teams last faced off in the 2019 CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals, with the Tigers winning the two-legged tie 3-0 on aggregate.
- Neither side have won the Leagues Cup, although UANL have finished runners-up once (2019) while Houston have never made it past the quarterfinals of the tournament.
- La Naranja are without a clean sheet in their last four games and have managed just two in their last 11.
Tigres UANL vs Houston Dynamo Prediction
Tigres are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in their previous six outings. They are the stronger side ahead of Tuesday's game and will hope their performance and the result reflects that.
Houston are winless in their last three games and have won just two of their last eight. They will be boosted by their home advantage this week but could see defeat against a much stronger side on Tuesday.
Prediction: Tigres UANL 2-0 Houston Dynamo
Tigres UANL vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Tigres to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the Tigers' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No