Tigres UANL vs LA Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8th 2025

Tigres UANL will welcome Los Angeles Galaxy (LA Galaxy) to the Estadio Universitario in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday. They met in the first leg in Los Angeles last week and played out a goalless draw.

The hosts played another goalless draw in the Liga MX last week and will look to return to goal-scoring ways. They were eliminated from the quarterfinals last season, losing 4-3 on penalties to Columbus Crew, and will look to at least make it to the semifinals this time around.

The visitors saw their winless streak in all competitions extended to five games last week, as they fell to a 2-0 away loss to Real Salt Lake in the MLS. They also failed to score for the second consecutive match.

Tigres UANL vs LA Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week.

The hosts have a good record against teams from the MLS and have lost just four of the 28 meetings across all competitions.

The visitors have a decent record against Mexican teams, winning six of the 20 games while suffering 12 losses.

Tigres UANL are unbeaten in their last four games in the Champions Cup, playing out two draws. They have lost just one of their last 12 home games in the competition, with that defeat registered on penalties against Crew last season.

LA Galaxy have won just one of their last seven appearances in the competition, with that triumph registered at home.

Galaxy have won just one of their 10 competitive games this season while suffering six losses.

The hosts are winless in their last three games in all competitions.

Tigres UANL vs LA Galaxy Prediction

Los Auriazules have failed to score in their last three games and will look to return to goal-scoring ways. They have won eight of their nine competitive home games in 2025 and will look to continue that form here. They have lost just one of their last nine home meetings in the Champions Cup against American teams while recording seven wins.

Los Galácticos are winless in their last five games in all competitions, recording three draws. Notably, they are winless in their last six away games in the Champions Cup, suffering four defeats. They have conceded at least four goals in three games during that period.

Tigres have an impressive home record in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and, considering their dominance against MLS teams, we back the hosts to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Tigres UANL 2-1 LA Galaxy

Tigres UANL vs LA Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tigres UANL to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

