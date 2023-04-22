Tigres UANL vs Leon Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th April 2023

Tigres UANL will entertain Leon at Estadio Universitario in the CONCACAF Champions League on Tuesday.

Tigres UANL vs Leon Preview

The Liga MX giants are set to extend their domestic rivalry to the CONCACAF Champions League after booking their place in the semi-finals. They are the two surviving Mexican representatives out of the four that began the competition. Tigres UANL have won the title once, in 2020.

Los Tigres crushed Honduran side Motagua 6-0 on aggregate in the quarterfinals to complete a four-game unbeaten run in the series. With one match to spare in Liga MX Clausura, UANL sit seventh behind fifth-placed Leon on 25-27 points respectively. The last meeting between the sides ended 1-0 in favor of Leon.

The visitors are bidding for their first CONCACAF Champions League title after five participations. Spirits are high in Leon’s camp ahead of their first semi-final game in the continental competition. Their previous best finish was a quarter-final spot in the 2022 edition.

Los Panzas Verdes are battling a rough patch of form though, as they are winless in their last four games, drawing and losing twice. Like UANL, Leon have qualified for the Reclassification, which determines the last four teams for the quarterfinals of the Clausura Liga MX final phase.

Tigres UANL vs Leon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tigres UANL have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five clashes with Leon.

Tigres UANL have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches against Leon at home.

Tigres UANL have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches at home.

Leon have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five away matches.

Tigres UANL have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches. Meanwhile, Leon have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their most recent five encounters.

Tigres UANL vs Leon Prediction

Former France international André-Pierre Gignac has scored twice in the competition. He is also the hosts’ top performer with seven goals and two assists. Luis Quiñones and Nicolás Ibáñez are also attacking threats with three goals each.

Víctor Dávila, Elias Hernández and Brian Rubio boast two goals each in the ongoing CONCACAF Champions League. Dávila leads the visitors with five goals and two assists in all competitions.

Tigres UANL are expected to prevail over Leon in the first leg due to home advantage.

Prediction: Tigres UANL 2-1 Leon

Tigres UANL vs Leon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Tigres UANL

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Tigres UANL to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Leon to score - Yes

