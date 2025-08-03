Tigres UANL vs Los Angeles Prediction and Betting Tips | August 5th 2025

Tigres UANL will face Los Angeles at the BMO Stadium on Tuesday in the final round of the 2025 Leagues Cup group stages. The Mexican side have performed brightly on the regional stage in recent days and are one positive result away from clinching a spot in the quarterfinals as they sit atop the Liga MX standings with six points from an obtainable six.

Ad

They breezed past Houston Dynamo in their tournament opener last week, winning 4-1, featuring a brace from Angel Correa. They then beat San Diego 2-1 in their second group outing, with Correa once again coming up trumps for Tigres as the former Atletico Madrid man netted a double.

Los Angeles faced Mazatlan in their opening game, playing out a 1-1 draw in regulation time before going on to lose on penalties. They found themselves on the right side of the result in game two as they drew 1-1 with Pachuca before winning the contest on penalties.

Ad

Trending

The Black and Gold sit 12th in the MLS table with three points and must win their game on Tuesday if they are to retain any hopes of advancing to the knockout stages.

Tigres UANL vs Los Angeles Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the third meeting between the two teams, with Tigres winning each of their previous two matchups.

The two clubs last faced off in the Campeones Cup final back in September 2023, which the Mexican giants won on penalties after a goalless 90 minutes.

Los Angeles are without a clean sheet in their last four games across all competitions.

The Black and Gold Falcons have had 16 competitive meetings against Mexican opposition. They have won half of those games, drawn twice and lost the other six.

The Tigers are the highest-scoring Mexican team in the Leagues Cup so far with a goal tally of six.

Ad

Tigres UANL vs Los Angeles Prediction

Tigres are on a brilliant four-game winning streak and will head into the midweek clash on a high. They are the stronger side ahead of Monday's game and will hope that it reflects in the result.

LAFC have little margin for error ahead of their final group game. They have, however, struggled for results in front of their home fans of late and could see yet another game decided on penalties.

Ad

Prediction: Tigres UANL 1-1 Los Angeles

Tigres UANL vs Los Angeles Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of LAFC's last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of Tigres' last seven matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More