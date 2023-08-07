Tigres UANL vs Monterrey Prediction and Betting Tips | August 8, 2023

Tigres UANL take on Monterrey at the Shell Energy Stadium in the Leagues Cup on Tuesday (August 8).

This is an all-Mexican clash between two high-flying Liga MX sides who are set to reignite their age-old rivalry far away from home. Tigres are unbeaten in ten games, while Monterrey have lost once in the same period. Their previous meeting ended 1-0 for Tigres.

Los Tigres had a flawless campaign in the group stage, beating Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes to top West 1 with six points. In the Round of 32, they overcame Vancouver Whitecaps on penalties. Tigres have almost all that Monterrey boast of: sharp wingers, seasoned defenders and a creative midfield.

Monterrey, meanwhile, also topped their group (West 2) with six points following wins against Real Salt Lake and Seattle Sounders. They edged past Portland Timbers 1-0 in the Round of 32 to qualify for this stage. Monterrey have been tipped by many as one of the favourites for the Leagues Cup.

Rayados won the Torneo Clausura – the second and final tournament of Liga MX – last season, but Tigres emerged champions after winning the final phase. Their upcoming clash is expected to transcend the Leagues Cup. Who will walk off with the bragging rights on their return to Nuevo Leon?

Tigres UANL vs Monterrey Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tigres have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five clashes with Monterrey.

Tigres have scored four goals and conceded twice in their last five games against Monterrey.

Tigres have scored six times and conceded twice in their last five games.

Monterrey have scored 12 goals and conceded two in their last five games.

Tigres have won four times and drawn once in their last five games, while Monterrey have won their last five.

Form Guide: Tigres: W-W-W-W-D; Monterrey: W-W-W-W-W

Tigres UANL vs Monterrey Prediction

Tigres have not been scoring many goals but don’t concede a lot, too, thanks to a strong defence. They're expected to stick to that approach against free-scoring Monterrey.

Meanwhile, Monterrey’s top scorer this season, German Berterame (five goals), has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to a foot fracture. Nevertheless, Monterrey are expected to claim a slim win due to their superior quality.

Prediction: Tigres 1-2 Monterrey

Tigres UANL vs Monterrey Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Monterrey

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Monterrey to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Tigres to score - Yes