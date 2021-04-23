Tigres UANL vs Monterrey prediction, preview, team news, and more | Liga MX 2020-21

Tigres UANL host Monterrey at Estadio Universitario on their penultimate Clausura matchday of the 2020-21 Liga MX on Saturday.

Los Auriazules are looking to bounce back to winning ways after a goalless draw against Pumas UNAM with a spot in reclassification on the line.

Ricardo Ferretti's side are currently 10th in the league standings with 19 points and just five wins from 15 games. That represents a slight fall off from their performance in Apertura last year.

There is more pressure on Monterrey, who are fourth and occupy the last quarter-final spot, though Santos Laguna are breathing down their neck.

Both teams are tied on 25 points, but Rayados is ahead courtesy of a superior goal difference. Any slip-up in their final two games could change everything.

Tigres UANL vs Monterrey Head-To-Head

There have been 54 games between the sides, with Tigres winning 20 games and Monterrey beating them on 16 occasions.

In Apertura last year, Tigers secured a 2-0 victory in Monterrey.

Tigres UANL Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-D

Monterrey Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-L

Tigres UANL vs Monterrey Team News

Tigres UANL

Hugo Ayala underwent knee surgery in February and has been ruled out for the season. Meanwhile, third-choice goalkeeper Juan Chavez, centre-back Francisco Meza and midfielder Jesus Duenas haven't been included in the matchday squad.

Injured: Hugo Ayala

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Juan Chavez, Francisco Meza, and Jesus Duenas

Monterrey

Daniel Parra was ruled out for the season after rupturing his knee back in November. Meanwhile, Luis Gustavo Sanchez was suspended from the clash for getting sent off in the last game.

Meanwhile, left-back Jesus Gallardo will be available after serving his one-game ban in the loss to Guadalajara.

Injured: Daniel Parra

Suspended: Luis Gustavo Sanchez

Unavailable: None

Tigres UANL vs Monterrey Predicted XI

Tigres UANL (4-4-2): Nahuel Guzman; Javier Aquino, Carlos Salcedo, Diego Reyes, Aldo Cruz; Luis Quinones, Guido Pizarro, Rafael Carioca, Nicolas Lopez; Andre-Pierre Gignac, Carlos Gonzalez.

Monterrey (4-2-3-1): Hugo Gonzalez; Stefan Medina, Cesar Montes, Sebastian Vegas, Edson Gutierrez; Celso Ortiz, Matias Kranevitter; Dorlan Pabon, Maximiliano Meza, Aviles Hurtado; Rogelio Funes Mori.

Tigres UANL vs Monterrey Prediction

Classic Regio is one of the most hotly contested derbies in the league and fireworks are expected on Saturday too.

A slip-up could be detrimental for either side in their respective ambitions, so Tigres and Monterrey could go all out for victory.

The visitors look better placed to win but we're going with a draw.

Prediction: Tigres UANL 1-1 Monterrey