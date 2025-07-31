Tigres UANL vs San Diego FC Prediction and Betting Tips | August 1st 2025

Tigres UANL and San Diego FC return to action in the Leagues Cup when they square off at the Snapdragon Stadium on Friday. Both sides picked up contrasting opening day results on Wednesday, with the MLS side falling to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Pachuca.
Tigres turned in a performance of the highest quality on Wednesday as they stormed to a dominant 4-1 victory over Houston Dynamo at the Shell Energy Stadium.
This was in keeping with their impressive start to the 2025 Mexican Liga MX Apertura, where they have won their opening two matches, seeing off Juarez and Toluca respectively.
Tigres will now look to make it four wins on the trot for the first time since August 2024 and continue their push for a second straight Leagues Cup knockout-stage appearance.
As for San Diego, they were denied a dream debut in the Leagues Cup on Wednesday when they suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Pachuca.
Prior to that, Mikey Varas’ men scraped a 1-0 victory over Nashville in their MLS clash on July 26, a result which saw their run of three straight home games without a win come to an end.
San Diego have enjoyed a solid inaugural MLS campaign as they sit top of the Western Conference standings with 46 points from 25 games, one point above second-placed Vancouver Whitecaps.
Tigres UANL vs San Diego FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first-ever meeting between Tigres and San Diego, and both teams will be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a positive note.
- Tigres are unbeaten in six of their last seven competitive matches, picking up three wins and three draws since the second week of May.
- San Diego have lost just two of their most recent nine home games while claiming five wins and two draws since April’s 3-1 defeat against Real Salt Lake.
- Tigres are unbeaten in six of their last eight away matches across all competitions, picking up two wins and four draws since the start of April.
Tigres UANL vs San Diego FC Prediction
Tigres have flown out of the blocks this season and will journey to the Snapdragon Stadium with sky-high confidence. Home advantage gives San Diego a slight edge but we predict the Mexican powerhouse will do just enough to secure all three points once again.
Prediction: Tigres UANL 2-1 San Diego FC
Tigres UANL vs San Diego FC Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Tigres to win
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of San Diego’s last nine outings)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in nine of the hosts’ last 10 matches)