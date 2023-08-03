Tigres UANL vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th August 2023

Tigres UANL host Vancouver Whitecaps at the BC Place on Friday for the round of 32 clash in the 2023 Leagues Cup.

With two wins from two group matches, the Tigers finished atop the West 1 standings with six points, ahead of Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes.

Robert Siboldi's side beat Portland Timbers 2-1 in their first group match before seeing off San Jose Earthquakes in a narrow 1-0 victory.

Tigres have well and truly hit top gear, having started the 2023-24 campaign with back-to-back draws. A pair of 1-1 draws to Puebla and Juarez have now been followed with three consecutive wins, a 1-0 victory over Leon in the league followed by the two cup wins.

Vancouver Whitecaps finished second in West 3 with four points in two games. The Blue and Whites lost 16-15 on penalties to Leon in their first game, having played out a 2-2 draw from open play. In the next, the Canadian outfit overcame LA Galaxy 2-1.

Tigres UANL vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the third meeting between Tigres UANL and Vancouver Whitecaps.

Vancouver Whitecaps have lost both their previous meetings with Tigres UANL (2-0 and 2-1 in the semi-finals of the 2016-17 CONCACAF Champions League).

Vancouver Whitecaps are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions.

Vancouver Whitecaps star Sergio Cordova has scored in three of their last four games.

Tigres UANL are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions, winning their last three.

Vancouver Whitecaps have conceded at least one goal in their last 12 games in all competitions.

Tigres UANL have kept two clean sheets in their last three games.

Tigres UANL won the last edition of the Leagues Cup in 2021.

Tigres UANL vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Tigres UANL, the reigning champions of the Leagues Cup, haven't scored many goals in the new season, but they are also tough to score against. Vancouver Whitecaps have been blighted by defensive frailties of late and it could hurt them here unless they can shore up the backline.

It will be close and might well end in a draw, with Tigres then winning the match on penalties.

Prediction: Tigres UANL 1-1 (3-2) Vancouver Whitecaps

Tigres UANL vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw (Win on penalties for Tigres)

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes