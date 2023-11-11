Tigres vs America Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th November 2023

Tigres will welcome America to Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León in Liga MX action on Sunday.

Tigres vs America Preview

Both teams are through to the quarterfinals of the final phase, with America set to clinch the tournament after establishing a seven-point lead at the summit. Tigres are third-placed with 29 points but could finish second if they win and if Monterrey (32) suffer a slip-up on the final matchday.

Los Tigres went through reclassification to reach the final phase last season before they were knocked out in the quarterfinals. The hosts won the Apertura back-to-back between 2015 and 2017 but have not tasted victory since then. Tigres’ last win over America dates back to November 2019, with America winning the sides’ last meeting 2-1.

The visitors have nothing to play for but will relish the prospect of wrapping up the campaign with a victory. America have been impressive in the Torneo Apertura, winning 12 matches out of 16, drawing three, and losing only once. Last season they also emerged first but were eliminated in the final phase semifinals.

Águilas boast nine wins in their last 10 matches in all competitions. They have won four of their last five matches on the road, scoring eight goals and conceding twice. America will likely use the last game of the Apertura regular season to test run for the final phase. They hold a slightly larger head-to-head lead over Tigres.

Tigres vs America Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tigres have lost all of their last five clashes with Club America in all competitions.

Tigres have drawn once and lost four times in their last five home matches against America.

Tigres have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches at home.

America have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches on the road.

Tigres have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches while America have won all five of their games.

Tigres vs America Prediction

Tigres star André-Pierre Gignac is the league’s second-top scorer with nine goals. He could be eying the top spot held by Santos Laguna’s Harold Preciado on 11 goals. Nicolás Ibáñez boasts six goals. Both players are the hosts’ main attacking threats.

America’s attacking trio has netted six times each. Julián Quiñones, Jonathan Rodríguez, and Diego Valdés would love to see their campaign have a happy ending.

America are expected to prevail based on form and momentum.

Prediction: Tigres 1-2 America

Tigres vs America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – America to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: America to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Tigres to score - Yes