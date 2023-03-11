Tigres vs America Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11, 2023

Tigres UANL host Club America at the Estadio Universitario de Nuevo Leon in Liga MX on Saturday (March 11).

The second championship of Liga MX season, known as Torneo Clausura, enters matchday 11, with Monterrey leading the standings with 25 points. Tigres UANL are second, level on 21 points with third-placed Guadalajara. The race to the top is quite open with seven rounds of games to spare.

Los Tigres will seek to get back to winning ways following a goalless draw against Orlando City in the Concacaf Champions League on Wednesday (March 8). Their record against America is unimpressive, with most wins – home and away - against the visitors. Tigres last won the Torneo Clausura in 2019.

America, meanwhile, finished atop the standings of Torneo Apertura – the first championship of the season - but were unable to win the final phase. They sit sixth in the Torneo Clausura with 17 points. After three back-to-back wins, they were held to a 2-2 draw by Atlas before losing 3-0 at home to Pachuca.

Aguilas are the most successful team in the top flight with 13 titles but have endured a trophy drought since 2018. They will seek to close the eight-point gap between them and the leaders in the remaining games, but their recent hiccups are cause for concern.

America have lost once against Tigres in their last nine meetings.

Tigres vs America Prediction

Tigres have lost all their five meetings against America.

The hosts have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five clashes with America at home.

Tigres have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five home games.

America have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five road games.

Tigres have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games, while America have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Tigres – D-W-L-W-D; America – L-D-W-W-W.

Tigres vs America Prediction

Andre-Pierre Gignac is leading the hosts’ efforts in the competition with five goals and two assists. Luis Quinones and Nicolas Ibanez boast three goals apiece.

The visitors’ captain Henry Martín has been outstanding. He leads both the club and league scoring charts with ten goals. He could be a thorn in the flesh for the hosts.

A high-scoring stalemate is likely, as both sides appear to be evenly matched.

Prediction: Tigres 2-2 America

Tigres vs America

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Tigres to score first – Yes

Tip 4: America to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes