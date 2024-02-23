Tigres vs Atlas Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24, 2024

Tigres entertain Atlas at the Estadio Universitario in Liga MX on Saturday (February 24).

Both teams will look tto return to winning ways after losing their previous league game. Tigres lost 1-0 at Cruz Azul, while Atlas were stunned 1-0 at home by León. The hosts are looking to keep their place in the top-six to earn qualification for the quarterfinals of the final phase.

Los Tigres, though, must guard against dropping points in their upcoming clash to avoid losing their spot to seventh-placed Necaxa. Both sides are tied on 14 points ahead of matchday nine. Tigres are riding an impressive unbeaten home record spanning 13 games.

Atlas, meanwhile, are enduring a faltering campaign in the Clausura, winning only two of eight games and losing four. They are tenth with eight points but could qualify for the play-in round if they keep their position, which looks difficult on current form.

Los Rojinegros, who won the Clausura in 2022, finished second from bottom (17th of 18 teams) in the 2023 Torneo Apertura. They appear to have continued the hangover of the first tournament of the season, the Torneo Clausura. Atlas have been disastrous on the road, winning once in eight trips.

Tigres vs Atlas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tigres have won thrice and lost twice in their last five games with Atlas.

The hosts have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home games with Atlas.

Tigres have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five home games across competitions.

Atlas have lost five times in their last five road outings across competitions.

Tigres have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games, while Atlas have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Tigres – L-W-W-D-D; Atlas – L-D-L-W-L

Tigres vs Atlas Prediction

Tigres centre-forward and top scorer Andre-Pierre Gignac is struggling for form in the competition, which has slowed down his side’s push.

Meanwhile, Eduardo Aguirre boasts four goals for Atlas, while Nicolas Ibanez have racked up three assists. Hoewver, Tigres come in as the favourites based on their superior current form and home advantage.

Prediction: Tigres 3-1 Atlas

Tigres vs Atlas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Tigres

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Tigres to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Atlas to score - Yes