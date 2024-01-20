Tigres vs Chivas Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2024

Tigres will welcome Chivas Guadalajara to Estadio Universitario for a Liga MX matchday two clash on Sunday.

The home side kick-started their campaign with a 2-1 away comeback win over Leon. All three goals were scored after the break, with Angel Mena breaking the deadlock for the home side in the 50th minute while Sebastian Cordova drew the game level just past the hour-mark. Andre-Pierre Gignac scored the match-winner in the 77th minute.

Chivas, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Santos Laguna. Harold Preciado put the visitors ahead in the 64th minute, 14 minutes after missing a spot-kick. Erick Gutierrez scored a last-gasp equalizer in the ninth minute of injury time.

The draw left Chivas Rayadas in 11th spot on one point while Tigres are fourth on three points.

Tigres vs Chivas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is little to choose from between the two sides in their last 65 clashes. Tigres have a slightly better record with 23 wins to their name, Chivas were victorious on 22 occasions while 20 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2023 when Tigres claimed a 4-0 away victory.

Seven of the last eight head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Tigres are unbeaten in their last 10 home games across competitions, drawing five games in this run, including four of the last five.

Three of Chivas' last four away games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Tigres vs Chivas Prediction

Tigres were losing finalists in the Liga MX Apertura playoff and they will be looking to take one step further this time around. They started the season with a come-from-behind victory to send a statement of intent.

Chivas were less convincing in their opening game and will seek their first win of the campaign here. Their record at this ground could be a source of inspiration as they have won two and drawn one of their last four visits here.

We are backing Tigres to narrowly edge the game with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Tigres 2-1 Chivas

Tigres vs Chivas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Tigres to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both halves to produce over 0.5 goals