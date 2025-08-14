Tigres vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | August 16th 2025

Tigres will host Club America at the Estadio Universitario on Saturday in the fifth round of the 2025 Liga MX Apertura campaign. Both sides will be keen to get a result and continue their solid starts to the new season.

Tigres were rampant as they battered Club Puebla in a 7-0 rout in their last league outing last week, marking their third victory after three league games played. The hosts have now won five of their last six competitive games and remain one of the favorites to secure a top-six finish in the Liga Apertura, but will be up against a closely matched side this weekend.

Club America managed to hold on to a narrow 1-0 lead from the sixth minute of their last league game against Querétaro and have won two and drawn two of their opening four league games.

The visitors finished top of the Apertura in back-to-back seasons before an underwhelming season last year that saw the side finish in eighth place, leaving Andre Jardine’s team keen to return to more respectable places by season's end.

Tigres vs Club America Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 71 previous occasions going into Friday's game. Tigres have won 22 of those games, 20 have ended in draws, while Club America have lost the remaining 29.

Tigres have won only one of the last 10 editions of this fixture and have failed to get on the scoresheet in six of those fixtures.

Las Águilas have scored an impressive 16 goals across the last 10 meetings with Tigres UANL.

No team in the Mexican top flight has scored more goals in the league than Tigres’ 12 after the opening four games of the season.

Tigres vs Club America Prediction

The sides are very closely matched going into the weekend and will likely leave the result to be determined by individual brilliance. The Tigers will, however, receive a slight boost from their home advantage and hope it will be enough to give them a win.

America will need to be at their best to get all three points, but should be able to force a draw against a side in much better offensive form on Sunday.

Prediction: Tigres 1-1 Club America

Tigres vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the visitors' four league matches this season have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in nine of America’s last 10 games)

