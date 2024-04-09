Tigres vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th April 2024

Tigres will play host to Columbus Crew at Estadio Universitario in the Concacaf Champions Cup on Wednesday.

MLS teams have largely had a disappointing start to the quarterfinals despite playing at home. New England Revolution suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of America while Inter Miami lost 2-1 against Monterrey. Meanwhile, Columbus Crew were held to a 1-1 draw at Lower.com Field by UANL Tigres.

Los Tigres displayed confidence and top form in the first leg and could be boosted by home advantage in the return fixture. However, they were stunned at home by Pachuca 3-0 in Liga MX Clausura on Sunday. Head coach Robert Siboldi claimed that their focus on the continental clash affected concentration at home.

Columbus Crew came from behind to snatch the equalizer in the first leg, following an 18th minute opener from André-Pierre Gignac. Uruguayan winger Diego Rossi led the push and scored the goal for Columbus Crew in the 43rd minute. A similar effort in the second leg could disrupt Tigres and set the stage for a thrilling game.

The Crew have been impressive in the MLS new season, sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference table with 12 points. However, they are winless in their last four matches in all competitions, drawing thrice and losing one. The visitors will hope to return to winning ways on Wednesday but it appears to be a tall order.

Tigres vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tigres have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Tigres have won the Concacaf Champions Cup once in 2020 and have been runners-up thrice.

Tigres have scored 12 goals and conceded nine in their last five matches in all competitions.

Columbus Crew have reached the quarterfinals five times but are yet to progress beyond this stage.

Tigres have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Columbus Crew have won once, drawn thrice and lost once. Form Guide: Tigres – L-D-W-W-W, Columbus Crew – D-D-D-L-W.

Tigres vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Tigres are expected to stick to their attacking play pattern in a bid to upset the visitors as quickly as possible. André-Pierre Gignac will be looking to improve on his tally, as he boasts three goals so far.

Columbus Crew need to be on high alert throughout the game and avoid the distractions they displayed in the first leg. They could exploit the spaces Tigres are expected to leave behind in their push for a win.

Tigres come in as the favourites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Tigres 3-1 Columbus Crew

Tigres vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Tigres

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Tigres to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Columbus Crew to score - Yes