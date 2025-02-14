Tigres vs Cruz Azul Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2025

Tigres UANL and Cruz Azul will battle for three points in a Liga MX Clausura matchday seven clash on Saturday (February 15th). The game will be played at Estadio Universitario.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-0 victory over Esteli in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup tie in midweek. Ozziel Herrera, Diego Lainez and Juan Vigon scored a goal each to help their side overturn a one-goal first-leg deficit to advance with a 3-1 aggregate win.

Los Auriazules will shift their attention to the league, where their last game saw them claim a 2-1 home win over Atlas.

Cruz Azul, meanwhile, thrashed Real Hope 5-0 at home in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup tie. Angel Sepulveda and Gabriel Fernandez each scored braces in the game while Andres Montano scored one goal in the rout to help their side advance with a 7-0 aggregate win. Their last league game saw them claim a 2-1 home win over Pachuca.

The win left Los Celestes in fourth spot in the standings, having garnered 11 points from six games. Tigres are third on 13 points.

Tigres vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cruz Azul have 27 wins from the last 68 head-to-head games. Tigres were victorious on 23 occasions while 18 games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in November 2024 when the two sides canceled each other out in a 1-1 draw.

Five of the last seven head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Cruz Azul's last five games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Four of Tigres' six league games this season have witnessed goals at both ends.

Tigres' eight games this season have produced an average of 9.3 corner kicks.

Tigres vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Tigres have won all four home games they have played this season, with all four games producing at least three goals.

Cruz Azul are on a five-game winning streak across competitions, scoring at least two goals in each victory. Five of their six league games this term have seen both sides find the back of the net.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Tigres 1-1 Cruz Azul

Tigres vs Cruz Azul Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

