Tigres vs Cruz Azul Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2025

By Ume Elvis
Modified Feb 14, 2025 08:12 GMT
Cruz Azul v Pachuca - Torneo Clausura 2025 Liga MX - Source: Getty
Cruz Azul face Tigres on Saturday

Tigres UANL and Cruz Azul will battle for three points in a Liga MX Clausura matchday seven clash on Saturday (February 15th). The game will be played at Estadio Universitario.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-0 victory over Esteli in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup tie in midweek. Ozziel Herrera, Diego Lainez and Juan Vigon scored a goal each to help their side overturn a one-goal first-leg deficit to advance with a 3-1 aggregate win.

Los Auriazules will shift their attention to the league, where their last game saw them claim a 2-1 home win over Atlas.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Cruz Azul, meanwhile, thrashed Real Hope 5-0 at home in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup tie. Angel Sepulveda and Gabriel Fernandez each scored braces in the game while Andres Montano scored one goal in the rout to help their side advance with a 7-0 aggregate win. Their last league game saw them claim a 2-1 home win over Pachuca.

The win left Los Celestes in fourth spot in the standings, having garnered 11 points from six games. Tigres are third on 13 points.

Ad

Tigres vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Cruz Azul have 27 wins from the last 68 head-to-head games. Tigres were victorious on 23 occasions while 18 games ended in draws.
  • Their most recent clash came in November 2024 when the two sides canceled each other out in a 1-1 draw.
  • Five of the last seven head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.
  • Four of Cruz Azul's last five games across competitions have produced three goals or more.
  • Four of Tigres' six league games this season have witnessed goals at both ends.
  • Tigres' eight games this season have produced an average of 9.3 corner kicks.
Ad

Tigres vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Tigres have won all four home games they have played this season, with all four games producing at least three goals.

Cruz Azul are on a five-game winning streak across competitions, scoring at least two goals in each victory. Five of their six league games this term have seen both sides find the back of the net.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Ad

Prediction: Tigres 1-1 Cruz Azul

Tigres vs Cruz Azul Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Quick Links

Edited by Peter P
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी