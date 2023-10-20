Tigres vs Cruz Azul Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21, 2023 

UANL Tigres welcome Cruz Azul to Estadio Universitario for a Mexican Liga MX matchday 13 fixture on Saturday (October 21).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Pachuca before the international break. Both goals came in the first half. Andre-Pierre Gignac broke the deadlock for Pachuca from the spot in the eighth minute before Bryan Gonzalez levelled matters in the 20th.

Cruz, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 4-1 home defeat to UNAM Pumas. Cesar Valera and Angel Sanchez scored first-half goals to ensure that both sides went into the break level.

Valera completed his brace on the hour mark, while Ulises Rivas and Nathan Silva also found the back of the net in the win.

The defeat left La Máquina in 16th spot in the points table, having garnered 11 points from 12 games. Tigres, meanwhile, are second with 22 points.

Tigres vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 65 timest. Cruz lead 26-22.

Their most recent meeting in February 2023 saw Tigres win 1-0 away.

Azul's last seven league games have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Tigres' last four games have been level at the break, with the last three having a 1-1 scoreline at half-time.

The home team has not won last 10 games in the fixture, with the away side winning the last four..

Tigres vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Tigres find themselves five points behind Club America and will look for a win to keep pace with the table-toppers.

Cruz's games this season have been typically been expansive affairs, with plenty of goalscoring opportunities at both ends.

The side hosting games between Tigres and Cruz have struggled for results in recent years, but expect Tigres to buck the trend with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Tigres 3-1 Cruz

Tigres vs Cruz Azul Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Tigres to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Tigres to score over 1.5 goals