Tigres vs Cruz Azul Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025

Tigres will entertain Cruz Azul at the Estadio Universitario in the Apertura phase of Liga MX on Saturday. The visitors have won seven games and have a two-point lead over Los Auriazules.

The hosts have seen an uptick in form and are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions. They made it two wins in a row on Wednesday, recording a 2-0 home triumph over Atlas. Ozziel Herrera gave them an early lead in the fifth minute and Diego Lainez doubled their lead in the 62nd minute.

The capital club suffered their first loss of the season last week as they lost 2-0 away to Tijuana. Defender Jorge Rodarte was sent off in the fifth minute and Tijuana made the most of their numerical advantage to record a win.

Tigres vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 71 times in all competitions since 1997. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 28 wins. Los Auriazules are not far behind with 24 wins and 19 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals and the capital club registered a 2-1 win on aggregate.

Four of the last five meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Tigres have kept five clean sheets in their last six league games.

Cruz Azul have conceded two goals apiece in their last three league games.

Both teams have scored 21 goals in 11 league games thus far. The hosts have the best defensive record in the league this season, conceding nine goals, five fewer than Cruz Azul.

Tigres vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Los Auriazules head into the match on a seven-game unbeaten run, recording two consecutive wins and will look to build on that form. They have kept clean sheets in four of their last five home games.

La Máquina failed to score for the first time since July in their loss against Tijuana last week and will look to return to goalscoring ways here. They are winless in their last three away games, scoring one goal apiece in these games.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, we expect Tigres to secure a narrow victory

Prediction: Tigres 2-1 Cruz Azul

Tigres vs Cruz Azul Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tigres to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More