Tigres vs Guadalajara Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24, 2024

Tigres welcome Guadalajara at the Estadio Universitario in Liga MX on Saturday (August 24). Both teams are set to play their first game since their return from the Leagues Cup.

The hosts won their last league game against Santos Laguna 3-0 on the road before heading for the Leagues Cup in the United States. Tigres were knocked out in the Round of 16 by New York City FC following a 2-1 loss.

Los Tigres have played only four matches in the new season, winning three, which leaves them fifth in the standings with 10 points. With two games in hand, Tigres will look to close their three-point gap on leaders Cruz Azul. The hosts have lost once in five matches at home.

Guadalajara, meanwhile, were sent home early from the Leagues Cup after failing to progress beyond the group stage. They won their last two league games against Mazatlan at home and Queretaro on the road, following a draw and a defeat in the two other games. The visitors are ninth with seven points but could move into the top-five if they succeed on Sunday.

Chivas, meanwhile, are in search of their 13th Liga MX title since 2017 when they won the Clausura. Last year, they finished sixth and reached the Final phase semi-final before losing 1-0 to Club America.

Tigres and Guadalajara last met in January this year at the Estadio Universitario, with Tigres snatching a solitary-goal win.

Tigres vs Guadalajara Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tigres have won thrice, and lost once in their last five clashes with Guadalajara.

The hosts have won twice, and lost twice in their last five home matches against Guadalajara.

Tigres have won four times and lost once in their last five home games across competitions.

Guadalajara have won twice and lost twice in their last five road outings.

Tigres have won four times and lost once in their last five matches, while Guadalajara have won twice and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Tigres: L-W-W-W-W; Guadalajara: L-L-W-W-L

Tigres vs Guadalajara Prediction

The H2H record of both sides is nearly even, with Tigres holding a 21-18 win across competitions.

Guadalajara have won once and lost twice in their last five trips to the Estadio Universitario. Tigres, though, come in as the favourites based on their superior form and home advantage.

Prediction: Tigres 3-1 Guadalajara

Tigres vs Guadalajara Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Tigres

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Tigres to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Chivas - Yes

