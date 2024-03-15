Tigres vs Mazatlan Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th March 2024

Tigres will entertain Mazatlan at Estadio Universitario in Liga MX on Sunday.

Tigres vs Mazatlan Preview

Tigres are pushing to hit the top six before the close of the Torneo Clausura as they aim to claim qualification to the final phase quarterfinals. They sit just outside the lot, in seventh place, with 18 points. The hosts could also be aiming for the top spot, with 18 points up for grabs across the remaining six matchdays.

Los Tigres ran an impressive campaign in the first tournament of the season - 2023 Aperture - finishing third in the regular phase. In the final phase, they reached the final but lost to America. Tigres still have glory in their sights but must stop dropping points if they intend to replicate last season's achievement.

Mazatlan are far from the top spot and must have abandoned that ambition, with six rounds of matches to spare. They sit 15th out of 18 teams on nine points, trailing first-placed Monterrey by 16 points. The visitors have managed only two wins in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Cañoneros finished bottom of the 2023 Clausura (18th) and failed to qualify for the final phase. They face the prospect of reliving a similar experience, considering their form and position in the standings. However, Mazatlan have lost only once in their last five away clashes with Tigres.

Tigres vs Mazatlan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tigres have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches against Mazatlan.

Tigres have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five home matches against Mazatlan.

Tigres have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Mazatlan have drawn once and lost four times in their last five matches on the road.

Tigres have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches while Mazathlan have won once, drawn twice and lost twice.

Tigres vs Mazathlan Prediction

Andre Gignac and Nicolas Ibanez are the two top performers for the hosts, with nine and six goals respectively in all competitions. However, their input in the top flight remains modest. Tigres are in need of goals to progress.

Luis Amarilla has been Mazatlan's main attacking threat, netting five goals so far. He will aim to disrupt the home side as he did in his side's previous trips. However, he will also be the first target for the Tigres defenders.

Tigres are expected to come out on top based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Tigres 2-1 Mazatlan

Tigres vs Mazatlan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Tigres to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Tigres to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Mazatlan to score - Yes