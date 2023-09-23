Tigres vs Monterrey Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24, 2023

Tigres entertain Monterrey at the Estadio Universitario de Nuevo Leon in the Liga MX on Sunday (September 24).

The sides last met in the Leagues Cup in August, with Monterrey prevailing 1-0. They sit next to each other in the standings after eight gmes. Tigres are fourth placed with 14 points, while Monterrey are fifth with a point less. Tigres are about to face one of their toughest tests of the campaign.

Los Tigres won the Clausura (second tournament) last season, edging past Monterrey (2-1) in the Final phase semifinals to beat Guadalajara 3-2 in the final. Monterrey took their revenge in the Leagues Cup. Tigres must avoid defeat to keep their place in the standings.

Monterrey, meanwhile, bounced back from a four-game losing streak, beating Guadalajara 2-1 and Leon 3-1. They will hope to build on that momentum as they head to San Nicolas for their fifth away meeting of the season. They have won twice on the road.

Rayados are always among the top favourites for the title, having last won it in 2019. Last season, they topped the Clausura regular phase but failed to make the final of the Final phase.

With six other teams hot on their heels, Monterrey could lose their position in the table if they fail to claim points against Tigres.

Tigres vs Monterrey Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tigres have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five games. against Monterrey.

The hosts have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home games against Monterrey.

Tigres have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five home games,

Monterrey have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five road outings.

Tigres have won thrice and lost twice in their last five games, while Monterrey have won twice and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Tigres: L-W-W-L-W; Monterrey: W-W-L-L-L

Tigres vs Monterrey Prediction

Andre-Pierre Gignac and Juan Pablo Vigón are leading the line for Tigres, with three goals apiece. Fernando Gorriarán and Rafael Carioca boast three and two assists respectively.

Meanwhile, Sergio Canales is Monterrey’s main attacking threat, with three goals scored, while Rogelio Mori and Omar Govea have contributed two assists apiece.

Both sides have near equal chances to prevailm but home advantage could see the Tigres take the win,

Prediction: Tigres 2-1 Monterrey

Tigres vs Monterrey Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Tigres

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Tigres to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Monterrey to score - Yes