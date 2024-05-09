Tigres vs Monterrey prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX Clausura 2024

Tigres will host Monterrey at the Estadio Universitario on Saturday in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the 2024 Liga MX Clausura playoff campaign. The home side enjoyed a strong finish to the regular season and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the playoffs this weekend.

They picked up a 4-1 home win over Tijuana in their last match, with four different players getting on the scoresheet including veteran striker Andre-Pierre Gignac who continued his rich vein of form.

Monterrey, meanwhile, have struggled for results of late and will be looking to turn a corner now when it matters the most. They picked up a clinical 5-2 victory over Nexaca in their final game of the regular season last month before crashing out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup days later, suffering a 5-2 aggregate defeat to Columbus Crew.

Tigres vs Monterrey Head-to-Head

There have been 66 meetings between Tigres and Monterrey. The hosts have won 25 of those games while the visitors have won 19 times. There have been 22 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a regular season clash last month, playing out an entertaining 3-3 draw at the Estadio BBVA Bancomer.

Tigres Form Guide in Liga MX: W-W-D-L-W

Monterrey Form Guide in Liga MX: W-L-D-L-L

Tigres vs Monterrey Team News

Tigres

The home side have a rather lengthy list of absentees ahead of the weekend clash, with Ozziel Herrera, Eduardo Tercero, David Ayala, Diego Reyes, Juan Vigon, Guido Pizarro and Nahuel Guzman all out with injuries. Sebastian Cordova picked up a knock against Tijuana last time out and is a doubt for this one.

Injured: Ozziel Herrera, Eduardo Tercero, David Ayala, Diego Reyes, Juan Vigon, Guido Pizarro, Nahuel Guzman

Doubtful: Sebastian Cordova

Suspended: None

Monterrey

Erick Aguirre and former Porto man Jesus Corona are both injured and will not play on Saturday. Sebastian Vegas picked up a thigh injury against Columbus Crew last time out and is expected to miss out.

Injured: Erick Aguirre, Jesus Corona, Sebastian Vegas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tigres vs Monterrey Predicted XI

Tigres Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Carlos Rodriguez; Jesus Garza, Juan Purata, Samir Caetano, Jesus Angulo; Rafael Carioca; Diego Lainez, Fernando Gorriaran, Juan Brunetta, Marcelo Flores; Andre-Pierre Gignac

Monterrey Predicted XI (4-5-1): Esteban Andrada; Stefan Medina, Victor Guzman, Hector Moreno, Gerardo Arteaga; Maximiliano Meza, Jorge Rodriguez, Sergio Canales, Luis Romo, Jesus Gallardo; German Berterame

Tigres vs Monterrey Prediction

Tigres are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in their previous four matches. They have lost just twice on home turf in the last year and are slight favorites for this one.

Monterrey have lost three of their last four games and have won just three of their last nine. They have lost three of their last four games on the road and could see defeat in this encounter.

Prediction: Tigres 2-1 Monterrey