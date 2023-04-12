Tigres vs Motagua Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2023

Tigres will welcome Motagua to Estadio Universitario for the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal tie.

The hosts are in the driving seat in the tie, having claimed a 1-0 away win in the first leg in Honduras last week. Luis Quinones scored a 44th-minute goal to give the Mexicans the advantage.

Tigres followed up their continental victory with a 2-1 defeat on home turf against Mazatlan in the Mexican Liga MX. Miguel Sansores and Francisco Venegas scored first-half goals to put the visitors two goals up, while Sebastian Cordova scored what proved to be a consolation goal in the 72nd minute.

Motagua, meanwhile, come into the game on the back of a 1-0 away victory over Vida in the Honduran Liga Nacional. Juan Delgado scored a last-gasp winner to inspire his side to all three points.

They will turn their attention to the continent as they seek to qualify for the semifinals. The winner of this tie will face either Violette or Club Leon in the last four.

Tigres vs Motagua Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The first leg meeting is the sole clash between both sides.

Nine of Motagua's last 11 games across all competitions have produced less than three goals, with eight seeing at least one team fail to score.

Tigres' victory in the first leg was their sole win in their last seven games across all competitions.

Motagua have lost just one of their last six away games in all competitions.

Tigres are winless in six competitive home games, losing four matches in this sequence.

Four of Tigres' last six home games have produced less than three goals and also saw at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Tigres vs Motagua Prediction

Tigres are currently struggling for consistency but they entered this tie as favorites and proved their mettle in the first leg. Their narrow win in Honduras gives them an advantage in the tie and the Mexicans will be looking to complete the job in front of their fans.

Motagua, for their part, will still fancy their chances of overturning a one-goal deficit. They are likely to play cautiously to avoid conceding more goals while trying to catch their hosts out on the break.

Tigres have been involved in low-scoring fixtures in recent months and we are backing the hosts to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Tigres 1-0 Motagua

Tigres vs Motagua Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Tigres to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

