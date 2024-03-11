Tigres vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 13th 2024

Tigres will host Orlando City at the Estadio Universitario on Wednesday in the second leg of their 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup last-16 clash.

The home side have struggled for form of late but remain hopeful of extending their run on the continental stage this week. They were beaten 2-0 by Club America in their Liga MX game on Saturday and perhaps deserved more from the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing as they recorded a 14th consecutive winless outing against the Eagles.

Orlando City have endured a slow start to their MLS campaign and will hope they can find better luck elsewhere this week. They were beaten 3-2 by Minnesota United in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward a point following Duncan McGuire's 83rd-minute equalizer before their opponents reclaimed the lead in additional time.

The two sides played out a goalless draw in their first-leg clash last week leaving the tie in the balance ahead of Wednesday's clash. Tigres were particularly guilty of lacking inventiveness in the final third last week and will be looking to put out a better showing here as they target back-to-back Champions Cup quarterfinal appearances.

Tigres vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three meetings between Tigres and Orlando, with all three matchups between the two teams ending in draws.

Orlando City have the joint-worst defensive record in Major League Soccer so far this season with a goal concession tally of eight.

Tigres are one of six teams in the Liga MX this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

The Tigers have managed just two clean sheets in their last six games across all competitions.

Tigres vs Orlando City Prediction

Tigres are on a three-game winless streak and have won just one of their last six matches. They are undefeated at the Estadio Universitario since last April and will be looking forward to Wednesday's clash.

Orlando have lost two of their last three games after going undefeated in their eight games prior. They have performed fairly well on the road of late but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition this week.

Prediction: Tigres 2-0 Orlando City

Tigres vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tigres to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the visitors' last six matches)