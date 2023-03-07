Tigres vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 7, 2023

Tigres will entertain Orlando City at Estadio Universitario in the Concacaf Champions League on Tuesday (March 7).

Mexico and the United States have the highest number of representatives in the Concacaf Champions League, with four teams from each nation. Tigres UANL snatched their ticket to the continental showpiece as the best-ranked team on the aggregate table of Liga MX – Mexico’s top flight.

Los Tigres have participated in seven editions of the Concacaf Champions League, winning in 2020. They beat Los Angeles FC 2-1 in the final to clinch their first title. Tigres are second in Liga MX with 21 points after ten matchdays, recording six wins, three draws and one loss.

Orlando, meanwhile, are debutants in the competition, having qualified as the 2022 U.S. Open Cup winners. They are not the only newcomers among the four teams representing Major League Soccer. Austin FC are also making their first appearance in the competition. Orlando will meet Tigres for the first time.

The Lions finished 13th in the MLS last season and qualified for the playoffs but were knocked out in the first round. They made a flawless start to the new season with a 1-0 win over New York RB but were held to a goalless draw by Cincinnati in their next outing. This will be their first away assignment in six games.

Tigres vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tigres have suffered one defeat in their last five Liga MX games.

The hosts have scored seven goals in their last five games, conceding four.

Tigres have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home games.

Orlando have won once and lost four times in their last five away outings.

Tigres have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games, while Orlando have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Tigres – W-L-W-D-W; Orlando – D-W-L-D-W.

Tigres vs Orlando City Prediction

Andre-Pierre Gignac has been sidelined with a muscle injury. The former France international leads the hosts with five goals and two assists. With three goals apiece, Luis Quinones and Nicolas Ibanez remain attacking threats.

Ercan Kara is yet to open his account for the visitors. He was the top scorer last season with 11 goals.

Tigres will look to capitalise on home advantage and should win narrowly.

Prediction: Tigres 2-1 Orlando City

Tigres vs Orlando City

Tip 1: Result – Tigres

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Tigres to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Orlando to score - Yes

