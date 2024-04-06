Tigres vs Pachuca Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th April 2024

Tigres will play host to Pachuca at Estadio Universitario in Liga MX on Sunday.

Tigres vs Pachuca Preview

With four rounds of games to end the Torneo Clausura, the second tournament of the 2023-24 season appears too close to call. All top six teams have the possibility of clinching the title due to the small gaps between them. Tigres are fourth placed with 24 points but are closely followed by Pachuca on 22 points.

Los Tigres, who won the Clausura 2023, are eying a successful title defense after reaching the quarterfinal qualification zone in the table (1st - 6th ). However, they must avoid dropping points across the rest of the matches to maintain their place. Tigres’ previous clash with Pachuca ended in a 1-1 draw in an away fixture.

Pachuca’s progress in the standings was bogged down after dropping nine points in their last five matches. They returned to winning ways in style with a 5-0 crushing of Herediano in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on Thursday. Head coach Guillermo Almada will hope to build on that momentum as the Liga MX campaign comes to a climax.

Los Tuzos last won the Clausura in 2016, but they clinched the Apertura in 2022 and have remained competitive in the top flight since then. Their previous visit to Estadio Universitario ended in a 4-0 setback. Pachuca’s last success at the venue dates back to April 2010 in a league match they won 1-0.

Tigres vs Pachuca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tigres have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches against Pachuca.

Tigres have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches at home against Pachuca.

Tigres have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches at home.

Pachuca have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Tigres have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Pachuca have won twice and lost thrice.

Tigres vs Pachuca Prediction

Tigres star André-Pierre Gignac is missing in the league’s top 10 goal chart. However, he boasts nine goals and four assists for his side in all competitions. He still has four more games to catch up.

Pachuca forward Salomón Rondón is joint top scorer with seven goals. He will certainly push to improve on his tally before the campaign closes.

Tigres come into the match as the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Tigres 3-1 Pachuca

Tigres vs Pachuca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tigres to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Tigres to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Pachuca to score - Yes