Tigres vs Pumas Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

Tigres and Pumas will battle for three points in a Liga MX matchday five clash on Saturday.

The home side shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Queretaro last weekend. Guido Pizarro scored an unfortunate own goal in the 26th minute while Nicolas Ibanez missed a 43rd-minute penalty. He made amends by providing the assist for Jonathan Herrera in the 76th minute.

Pumas also shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at home to Necaxa. They went into the break one goal up courtesy of Ulises Rivas' 42nd-minute strike. Edgar Mendez drew the game level just four minutes into the second half which was the first goal in a five-minute blitz. Lisandro Magallan restored UNAM's lead while Jose Paradela equalized in the 54th minute.

The stalemate left the capital side in fifth spot in the league with seven points to their name. Tigres are third with 10 points to show for their efforts in four games.

Tigres vs Pumas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tigres have 27 wins from their last 63 games against Pumas. Sunday's visitors have 15 wins to their name while 15 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in December 2023 when the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Tigres have made a four-game unbeaten start to the season (three wins).

Four of the last five head-to-head games have been level at halftime.

Pumas' four league games this term have produced an average of 11.6 corner kicks per game.

Tigres vs Pumas Prediction

Tigres were runners-up in Liga MX Apertura and will be looking to go one step further in the Clausura. They have started the season impressively but their draw last week ended their three-game winning start to the campaign.

Pumas have blown hot and cold but their games have been richly entertaining. Each of their last three games have produced at least four goals and more of the same can be expected here given their recent history.

We are backing the home side to narrowly edge out the game with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Tigres 2-1 Pumas

Tigres vs Pumas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Tigres to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corner kicks

