Tigres vs Real Esteli Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12th 2025

Tigres UANL and Real Esteli will trade tackles in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup first round tie on Wednesday. The game will be played at Estadio Universitario.

The visitors hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 1-0 victory in the first leg in Nicaragua last week. Francisco Grahl stepped off the bench to score the match-winner in the 83rd minute.

Tigres followed up that defeat with a 2-1 home win over Atlas in the Mexican Liga MX Clausura. They went ahead through Juan Brunetta's 21st-minute strike while Jose Lozano equalized in the 41st minute but Aldo Rocha missed a first half injury time penalty for the visitors. Ozziel Herrera stepped off the bench and scored the match-winner for Tigres midway through the second half.

Trending

Tigres vs Real Esteli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides have a win apiece in three head-to-head games while one game was drawn.

Esteli have won four of their last five games (one loss).

Tigres' seven games this season have produced an average of 10.1 corner kicks.

Four of Esteli's last five games have produced less than three goals.

Seven of Tigres' last eight games have been level at the break.

Esteli have scored at least two goals in five of their last seven games.

Four of Tigres' last five games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Tigres vs Real Esteli Prediction

Tigres have a one-goal deficit to overcome and this could be a tall order for Veljko Paunovic's side as they have won a game by a 2+ goal margin in just one of their last six games. However, playing at home could be crucial to their hopes of advancing, as Los Auriazules have won all three games played in front of their fans this season, scoring at least two goals on each occasion.

Esteli were more direct in their approach in the first leg, as they had more shots and shots on target despite having less than 40% of the possession. They were also not in action over the weekend unlike their hosts, while twelve of their last 13 games have produced over 1.5 goals.

We are backing Tigres to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Tigres 2-0 Real Esteli

Tigres vs Real Esteli Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Tigres to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback