Tigres vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th July 2023

Tigres UANL host San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park on Sunday in the 2023 Leagues Cup, looking to confirm their place in the next round of the competition.

With three points in the bag, the Tigers are currently at the top of the West 1 group in the cup. They are ahead of Portland Timbers, also on three points, for having played a game less than them.

Robert Siboldi's side came from behind to beat Portland Timbers in their first match. Evander put the Timbers ahead in the 24th minute before Andre-Pierre Gignac equalized for the Mexican side, 18 minutes later.

Evander was sent off shortly after, reducing the hosts to 10 men.

Tigres capitalized on their numerical advantage and found the winner in the 80th minute through Jesus Angulo.

It continued their unbeaten start to the 2023-24 season, having avoided a loss in their previous three games, all coming in the Liga MX.

San Jose, meanwhile, ended up on the losing side of their first match in the cup as Portland Timbers beat them 2-0. Evander and Felipe Mora scored apiece in each half to down the Goonies, who've struggled for consistency this season.

With 32 points and eight wins from 23 games, San Jose are down in sixth position in the Western Conference standings.

Tigres vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Tigres UANL and San Jose Earthquakes meet for the first time in history.

San Jose have played just one Mexican side before in their history, Toluca. The sides met in the 2013-14 CONCACAF Champions League, drawing and losing once in two games.

Tigres have a terrific record against American teams, playing 17 games and winning 12 times, while losing only twice (both against Seattle Sounders).

Tigres are unbeaten in four games this season, winning and drawing twice each.

San Jose have won just once in seven games (2-0 vs Seattle Sounders in MLS).

Tigres vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Tigres have started their new season on a bright note and will look to extend their unbeaten run to five games here.

San Jose are on a patchy run of form right now, with their defense looking woefully exposed. The Mexican side should prevail narrowly.

Prediction: Tigres 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Tigres vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tigres to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes