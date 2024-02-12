Tigres vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | February 14th 2024

Tigres will host Vancouver Whitecaps at the Estadio Universitario on Wednesday in the second leg of their 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup first-round clash.

The home side have enjoyed a strong start to their Liga MX Clausura campaign and will hope to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week. They beat Santos 3-0 in their most recent outing with Juan Brunetta scoring an early brace before Nicolas Ibanez sealed the win from the spot in the second half.

Tigres are one-time winners of the continental showpiece, lifting the trophy back in 2020 and will look to replicate the same this year.

Vancouver Whitecaps, meanwhile, are gearing up for the upcoming MLS campaign and will be desperate to find good form before the tournament kicks off in early March.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in their first leg clash last week with new signing Damir Kreilach opening the scoring for the Caps just after the half-hour mark before veteran striker Andre-Pierre Gignac drew the Tigers level with a stunning free-kick in the 88th-minute.

Tigres vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the fifth meeting between Tigres and the Whitecaps. The hosts are undefeated in this fixture, picking up three wins and a draw.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in four games in this fixture and their last six across all competitions.

Tigres have conceded five goals in the Mexican top flight this season. Only Cruz Azul (3) and Club America (1) have conceded fewer.

Only four of the Caps' 12 league wins last season came on the road.

Tigres vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Tigres are undefeated in their last seven games across all competitions, picking up four wins and three draws in that period. They have not lost a competitive game at the Estadio Universitario since last April and will fancy their chances ahead of Wednesday's clash.

Vancouver are on a run of back-to-back draws and are without a win in their last six matches. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams coupled with their contrasting forms should see the Mexican side come out on top this week.

Prediction: Tigres 3-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Tigres vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tigres

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of Vancouver's last eight away matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)