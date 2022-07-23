Tijuana vs America prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2022–23

Club Tijuana will play host to Club America at Estadio Caliente in the Liga MX Apertura on Sunday.

Tijuana carried out a major overhaul following a woeful campaign last term, bringing in 14 new players ahead of the new season. Among the new arrivals are Argentine duo Alexis Canelo and Franco Di Santo, adding firepower to Los Xolos’ attack.

However, the preseason efforts are yet to pay off. Tijuana sit above basement side Queretaro in the standings. On Sunday, they will look for their first win of the season against Club America, who are five places above them.

Club America are the most established team in the league, boasting a record 13 Liga MX titles. However, they only managed a fourth-place finish last season. After claiming their first win of the season last week, Aguilas will hope to bag a second following freindly defeats to Chelsea and Manchester City.

Club America will come up against a highly desperate Tijuana in a contest where both sides will look to get their campaign back on track.

Tijuana vs America Head-to-Head

Club America lavishly displayed their superiority over Tijuana in their last five games, winning four times, with one game ending goalless.

Tijuana form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-D.

America form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-D.

Tijuana vs America Team News

Tijuana

Left-winger Lucas Rodriguez is under suspension following a red card in the home defeat to Juarez on July 9.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Lucas Rodriguez.

Unavailable: None.

America

Forward Roger Martinez has been sidelined with a knee injury and is expected to return in a few weeks.

Injured: Roger Martinez.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Tijuana vs America Predicted Xls

Tijuana (4-3-3): Jonathan Orozco (GK), Victor Guzman, Ismael Govea, Jair Diaz, Nicolas Diaz, Federico Lertora, Jose Vazquez, Kevin Castaneda, Alexis Canelo, Montecinos Naranjo, Franco Di Santo.

America (4-2-3-1): Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sanchez, Nestor Araujo, Emilio Lara, Luis Fuentes, Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Alex Zendejas, Diego Valdes, Jonathan Rodriguez, Henry Martin.

Tijuana vs America Prediction

Club America attacking duo Henry Martin and new signing Jonathan Rodriguez have been producing inspiring performances in terms of goals and assists. They will likely be on show once again at the Estadio Caliente.

It's not clear how Tijuana will manage the visitors’ forceful approach. They will likely do a lot of defending, thus limiting their push for goals. Club America are expected to win or at least get the spoils shared. A loss is unlikely for the visitors.

Prediction: Tijuana 1-2 America.

