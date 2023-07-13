Tijuana vs Cruz Azul Prediction and Betting Tips | July 14th 2023

Tijuana will welcome last-placed Cruz Azul to the Estadio Caliente in the third round of the Liga MX Apertura on Friday.

Both teams have endured a winless start to their league campaigns, with the hosts suffering a defeat and playing a draw in two games. The visitors have suffered back-to-back 2-0 defeats in their first two games of the season.

After suffering a 3-2 defeat at home to Pumas UNAM in their campaign opener, the hosts held Necaxa to a 1-1 draw. Carlos González opened the scoring in the 73rd minute and Alán Isidro Montes Castro scored in injury time to level the scores.

The visitors suffered their second 2-0 defeat last week against Toluca. Goalkeeper Sebastián Jurado was sent off in the 39th minute and will not travel with the squad to Tijuana.

Tijuana vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 27 times in all competitions since 2011. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 12 wins to their name. The hosts have six wins and nine games have ended in draws.

Four of the last five meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

The visitors have suffered just one defeat in their last seven meetings against the hosts, with that defeat coming at home in Apertura action last season.

The visitors have suffered defeats in five of their last six Liga MX games, failing to score in three games in that period.

Both teams have conceded four goals in two games in the league thus far. The hosts have scored three goals while the visitors have failed to score thus far.

The visitors are the only team yet to open their goalscoring account in the competition.

Tijuana vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Los Xolos have the second-best attacking record, scoring three goals in two games, with two of them coming at home in their campaign opener. They are winless in their last three home meetings against the visitors.

La Máquina have lost their first two games of the season while also failing to score in these games. They are just one defeat away from their worst start to Liga MX in 19 seasons.

As Uriel Antuna and Carlos Alberto Rodríguez remain on international duty with Mexico and first-choice goalkeeper Sebastián Jurado is suspended, they are expected to struggle in this match as well.

We back the hosts to capitalize on the visitors' poor form this time around and record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Tijuana 2-0 Cruz Azul

Tijuana vs Cruz Azul Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tijuana to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Carlos González to score or assist any time - Yes

