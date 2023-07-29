Tijuana vs Queretaro Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30, 2023

Tijuana take on Queretaro at Subaru Park in the Leagues Cup on Sunday (July 30).

The two teams are set to face off in a decisive clash for a place in the Round of 32. The Leagues Cup, in its third edition, is a tournament organized by Major League Soccer and Mexico’s Liga MX. All 47 clubs from both football federations are competing in this edition.

Tijuana lost their first game in the group stage to MLS side Philadelphia Union 3-1 and must win the upcoming contest to progress. Both Mexican teams, Tijuana and Queretaro, have met countless times in the Liga MX and cup competitions, with neither side holding a dominant record.

Queretaro also lost their first game in the Leagues Cup group stage. They lost 5-1 to Philadelphia Union. With two victories in two games, the MLS team are through to the Round of 32. Queretaro appear to be struggling for form across competitions. The loss to Philadelphia was their third in five games.

The two Mexican sides have played against each other twice this year in the Liga MX, with Queretaro winning both clashes (2-1, 2-0). Tijuana would have that in mind when they meet this weekend.

The Leagues Cup is also a pathway to the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup, with the winner, finalist and third-place team qualifying for the tournament.

Tijuana vs Queretaro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last five clashes Tijuana have won once, drawn twice and lost twice.

Tijuana have lost three times in their last five games across competitions.

Tijuana have scored eight goals and conceded 13 in their last five games.

Queretaro have won only once in their last five games across competitions.

Tijuana have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games, while Queretaro have won once and lost four times in the same period.

Form Guide: Tijuana: L-W-D-L-W; Queretaro: L-L-W-L-L

Tijuana vs Queretaro Prediction

After three rounds of games in the Liga MX's first tournament (Torneo Apertura) of the season, Tijuana striker Carlos Gonzalez is leading with three goals.

However, he's yet to make his mark in the Leagues Cup. While on the books of Toluca last season, he scored eight times in the Torneo Clausura (second tournament).

Queretaro, meanwhile, will take confidence from their two previous wins over Tijuana this year. However, this is a different tournament, and they will have to start afresh.

Nevertheless, expect Tijuana to come out on top based on their superior quality.

Prediction: Tijuana 2-1 Queretaro

Tijuana vs Queretaro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Tijuana

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Tijuana to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Queretaro to score - Yes