Time for the Young South Americans to take on the world! - FIFA Under 20 World Cup South American Squads and Fixtures

Young Champions of South America Ecuador

This week the wait is finally over for the best 4 Under 20's South American sides as they prepare to take on the world in the upcoming Under 20's World Cup in Poland starting on Thursday.

The Under 20 South American Championship took place in January and February not only to decide who the young kings of South America are but also to decide which four teams would represent South America in Poland. Now let's take a look and who will be representing South America in Poland.

Colombia

Colombia managed to sneak through by finishing fourth in the final stage of the South American Championship. in the 9 Games that they took part in the managed 3 wins only scoring 4 goals in the process. The positive for the young Colombian side is that they are very strong defensively, which was a common theme for most sides during the tournament. Colombia Conceded just 3 goals in the 9 Games they played.

Colombia U20 Fixtures at the World Cup

Poland vs Colombia |Kick Off - 20:30 (GMT) 23 May 2019

Senegal vs Colombia |Kick Off - 18:00 (GMT) 26 May 2019

Colombia vs Tahiti |Kick Off - 20:30 (GMT) 29 May 2019

Colombia Squad

Goalkeepers: Reinaldo Fontalvo, Kevin Mier, Juan Lemus

Defenders: Carlos Cuesta, Andrés Reyes, Anderson Arroyo, Andrés Balanta, Juan Palma, Brayan Vera

Midfielders: Andrés Perea, Iván Angulo, Jaime Alvarado, Gustavo Carvajal, Andrés Amaya, Johan Carbonero, Jean Colorado

Forwards: Luis Sandoval, Cucho Hernández, Luis Sinisterra, Déiber Caicedo, Carlos Terán

Arturo REYES (COACH)

Ecuador

Ecuador was crowned young kings of South America in February after coming top of the Final group in the Sub 20 Championship in Chile, becoming champions for the first time in their history. They will be hoping to carry the good feeling into the World Cup.

Ecuador U20 Fixtures at the World Cup

Japan vs Ecuador |Kick Off - 20:30 (GMT) 23 May 2019

Ecuador vs Italy |Kick Off - 18:00 (GMT) 26 May 2019

Ecuador vs Mexico |Kick Off - 18:00 (GMT) 29 May 2019

Ecuador Squad

Goalkeepers: Wellington Ramírez, Pierre Bellolio Católica, Johan Lara

Defenders: Jackson Porozo, Diego Palacios, Jhon Espinoza, Exon Vallecilla , Richard Mina, Jesus Castillo, Luis Loor

Midfielders: Jordy Alcívar , Luis Estupiñán , José Cifuentes, Jordan Rezabala, Jefferson Arce, Sergio Quintero

Forwards: Leonardo Campana , Alexander Alvarado, Stiven Plaza, Daniel Segura, Gonzalo Plata

Jorge Celico (COACH)

Uruguay

Uruguay managed to get all the way to the Semifinal in their last appearance in the U20's World cup back in 2017 suffering a heartbreaking penalty shoot-out loss to fellow South American side Venezuela.

Uruguay U20 Fixtures at the World Cup

Uruguay vs Norway |Kick Off - 19:30 (GMT) 24 May 2019

Honduras vs Uruguay |Kick Off - 17:00 (GMT) 27 May 2019

Uruguay vsNew Zealand |Kick Off - 17:00 (GMT) 30 May 2019

Uruguay Squad

Goalkeepers: Franco Israel, Renzo Rodríguez, Mauro Silveira

Defenders: Bruno Méndez, Sebastián Cáceres, Ezequiel Busquets, Maximiliano Araújo, Emiliano Ancheta , Edgar Elizalde, Ronald Araújo

Midfielders: Martín Barrios, Santiago Rodríguez , Francisco Ginella , Nicolás Acevedo, Thomás Chacón, Juan Sanabria

Forwards: Emiliano Gomez, Darwin Núñez, Nicolás Schiappacasse, Paul Rodríguez, Juan Boselli

Gustavo Ferreyra (COACH)

Argentina

Argentina is the most successful team in terms of world cups at Under 20s level and they will be hoping to add to their unprecedented 6 titles. Their squad features the promising Atlanta United attacker Ezequiel Barco.

Argentina U20 Fixtures at the World Cup

Argentina vs South Africa |Kick Off - 19:30 (GMT) 25 May 2019

Portugal vs Argentina |Kick Off - 17:00 (GMT) 28 May 2019

Argentina vs South Korea |Kick Off - 17:00 (GMT) 31 May 2019

Argentina Squad

Goalkeepers: Manuel Roffo, Jerónimo Pourtau, Joaquín Blázquez

Defenders: Patricio Pérez, Francisco Ortega, Facundo Mura, Maximiliano Centurión, Marcelo Weigandt, Facundo Medina

Midfielders: Santiago Sosa, Agustín Almendra, Gonzalo Maroni, Aníbal Moreno, Fausto Vera, Cristian Ferreira, Ezequiel Barco

Forwards: Julián Álvarez, Adolfo Gaich, Agustín Urzi, Tomás Chancalay, Pedro De la Vega

Fernando Batista (COACH)