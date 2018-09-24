Time to leave : 5 players who can quit Manchester United to progress in their careers

Syed Shaiban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 712 // 24 Sep 2018, 15:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

France v Argentina: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

In a transient footballing world where players arrive and leave, Manchester United, just like any other club in England or the world does have players with very limited roles and it's not surprising that such players usually stagnate their careers.

Unlike Manchester City who let go of players like Zabaleta, Sagna and Kolarov decisively, Manchester United have not been stern enough in selling players and Jose Mourinho seems to have been content with letting players remain.

A few would argue that with Champions League football available, United do need a bigger squad but quite evidently, there are players in the team who will not play or feature in any of the bigger roles and hence it is about time that they left for their own careers to progress. Here are five players who can definitely opt to quit the red devils to ensure that they get more playing time elsewhere.

#1 Ander Herrera

Manchester United v Real Madrid - International Champions Cup 2018

After the end of 2016/2017 campaign, the Spaniard Ander Herrera was announced as Manchester United's player of the season and at that time when he blushed and received his award, it seemed like he was tailor-made to be Jose Mourinho's main man in the midfield. Being a player who usually wears passion on his sleeve and loves the clubs immensely, things, unfortunately, have gotten worse for him.

The tactical changes Jose Mourinho made after that season obviously brought a change in the role but Herrera's form started to dwindle and fluctuate as well. He was no longer having a strong grip in the midfield and his basic qualities of averagely passing the ball ahead without bringing in any variety signalled that he might as well get dropped soon enough.

Even though Herrera played 22 matches in the last campaign, he has not hit the peak as he did in 2016 and he's not been able to cement his place too. While the club has already played over five games this season, the Spaniard has appeared in only one game.

Manchester United roped in the much talented Brazilian in the name of Fred during the summer and Andreas Pereira's return and good form is a huge sign that it would need a lot from Herrera to even displace the likes of Matic or Pogba or even Mourinho's important piece of the puzzle Marouane Fellaini to get into the team.

It doesn't seem likely that he will play a lot of Champions League football and with the rumour mill doing the circles, interest has been reported from Barcelona and other parts of Spain along with Italy. Considering the situation, it would definitely make sense for Herrera to leave and progress in his career because he does have good quality to play week in and week out for any other club.

1 / 4 NEXT