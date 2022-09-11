"Time to send him to the stands." "Terminate his contract" - Real Madrid star gets ripped apart for his 'childish behaviour' after what he did against Mallorca 

Estranged Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio threw a tantrum after realizing that he's not being subbed into their game against Mallorca, and fans have ripped into him for his behavior.

The Spaniard, whose future at the Santiago Bernabeu has been under question for some time now, was widely touted to leave this summer, but ended up remaining at the club with one year left on his contract.

So far in the 2022-23 season, he's played only 17 minutes, including seven in La Liga. Asensio's reduced time on the pitch suggests head coach Carlo Ancelotti doesn't see him in his plans.

HD @HusuJr Footage of Asensio going mad after realizing he wont play a minute yet again! Footage of Asensio going mad after realizing he wont play a minute yet again! https://t.co/WkYv7Fdzw2

Against Malaga today, his frustrations threatened to boil over - Asensio was pictured throwing his bib away and kicking the ground near the dugout after he was not subbed into their match.

The clip also shows Daniel Carvajal getting ready to come on instead, with the right-back replacing Lucas Vazquez and later setting up Rodrygo for Real Madrid's third of the evening.

However, fans are absolutely livid with Asensio's reaction, which many believe was 'childish', while some are also calling for his contract to be terminated.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to the moment:

Ash @rmcf_ash @theMadridZone Time to send him to the stand @theMadridZone Time to send him to the stand

Á @OuroldChamartin Madrid Zone @theMadridZone Asensio very frustrated after not being subbed in, has thrown his bib & kicked the ground near the dugout. #rmalive Asensio very frustrated after not being subbed in, has thrown his bib & kicked the ground near the dugout. #rmalive The bench is where he belongs. Who does he think he's better than in the starting XI? twitter.com/theMadridZone/… The bench is where he belongs. Who does he think he's better than in the starting XI? twitter.com/theMadridZone/…

Real Madrid beat Mallorca after second-half recovery

Real Madrid weren't at their usual best in the opening half of their La Liga clash with Mallorca today, but found their feet after the break to secure a convincing 4-1 victory.

Vedat Muriqi gave the visitors an unlikely lead at the Bernabeu in the 35th minute, although Federico Valverde restored parity for the champions with a beautiful goal just moments before the half-time whistle.

RMadridHome @RMadridHome



• TOP OF LA LIGA

• 5 WINS OUT OF 5



FT: REAL MADRID 4-1 MALLORCA• TOP OF LA LIGA• 5 WINS OUT OF 5 FT: REAL MADRID 4-1 MALLORCA• TOP OF LA LIGA 🏆 • 5 WINS OUT OF 5🔥 🔥 🔥 https://t.co/xVSKmdiu17

The scores remained level even till the 72nd minute with the game heading for a draw, but the Galacticos' persistence eventually paid off in the final 20 minutes.

Vinicius Junior put Real Madrid in front for the first time in the game in the 72nd before Rodrygo and Antonio Rudiger, in stoppage time, bagged a goal apiece to add more gloss to the scoreline.

With this, Los Blancos have extended their winning start to the 2022-23 league season to five games - a first for the side since the 2009-10 campaign.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury