Timor-Leste vs Philippines Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th October 2025

Timor-Leste and the Philippines clash at the Territory Rugby League Stadium in neutral Australia on Thursday for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. Ranked 194th in the world, the Crocodiles picked up an unlikely win against the Maldives in their last qualifying fixture.

Joao Pedro netted the only goal of the game in the added minutes of the opening stanza, which proved enough to seal the tie for them.

Zé Pedro's side showed excellent recovery from their opening day loss to Tajikistan, who beat them 1-0 through Vahdat Anonov's third-minute effort. With three points in the bag, Timor-Leste are in third position in the group but in contention to reach the tournament proper.

The Philippines are currently atop the group with four points, having beaten the Maldives 4-1 in their first game before fighting back to secure a 2-2 draw against Tajikistan.

As things stand, the Azkals are heading into the Saudi Arabia showpiece after a fast start, but have four more games remaining in their schedule and will be looking to maintain the momentum going forward too.

Timor-Leste vs Philippines Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven clashes between the sides in the past, with the Philippines winning six times over Timor-Leste and losing just once.

The Crocodiles beat the Azkals in December 2017, sealing a narrow 1-0 victory in a friendly game.

The Philippines have won their last two clashes against Timor-Leste: 3-2 in November 2018 and 7-0 in December 2021.

The Philippines are ranked 143rd in the world, while Timor-Leste are in 194th spot, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

After losing six games in a row, Timor-Leste beat Maldives in their last game to return to winning ways. They haven't won twice in a row since September 2018.

Since the start of 2024, the Philippines have played 10 games, losing just twice and winning four.

Timor-Leste vs Philippines Prediction

The Azkals are the stronger team on paper and have seen a better run in the qualifiers so far, too, which gives them the edge over the lowly Timor-Leste, who've beaten them just once from their seven games in history.

Prediction: Timor-Leste 1-2 Philippines

Timor-Leste vs Philippines Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: The Philippines to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

